Orbweaver Announces Orbweaver FORGE™: A Next-Gen Part Information Management Platform Built for the Electronics Industry

Purpose-built PIM combines supplier data intake, evergreen part intelligence, and data syndication to power scale, automation, and revenue creation.

Normalized, governed part data is now the foundation for digital transformation across the electronics ecosystem. Orbweaver FORGE delivers that foundation at a scale the industry has never had before.” — Tony Powell, Co-Founder and CTO of Orbweaver

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbweaver, LLC, a technology company focused on data infrastructure for the electronics industry, today announced the availability of Orbweaver FORGE™, a next-generation Part Information Management (PIM) platform purpose-engineered for the scale, complexity, and constant change of the global electronics industry.

Orbweaver FORGE unifies three critical capabilities into a single, industry-specific platform: Supplier Data Intake, Part Information Management (PIM), and Part Data Syndication. Together, these capabilities enable electronics manufacturers, distributors, and ecosystem partners to transform part data from a fragmented operational burden into a governed, evergreen, and monetizable strategic asset.

“Electronics part data is not static, lightweight, or simple—and treating it that way creates risk, inefficiency, and lost opportunity,” said T. Christopher Ciesielka, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbweaver. “Orbweaver FORGE was built from the ground up to manage millions of complex components, extreme attribute density, and continuous lifecycle change. This is not a generic PIM adapted for electronics—it is a platform designed specifically for the realities of our industry.”

Purpose-Built for Electronics at Massive Scale

Developed in close collaboration with industry leaders including Rochester Electronics, Orbweaver FORGE was shaped by real-world operational demands, data volumes, and supplier variability. Unlike traditional PIM platforms originally designed for consumer products, Orbweaver FORGE excels in high-volume ingestion, deep normalization, complex dependency management, and evergreen master data governance.

Directly addressing the limitations of legacy PIM solutions such as Informatica, Stibo, and Pimcore, Orbweaver FORGE delivers the performance, scalability, and governance required to operate at the core of the electronics supply chain—where millions of parts, thousands of attributes, and constant supplier updates are the norm.

Evergreen Part Data as a Competitive Advantage

At the heart of Orbweaver FORGE is the concept of evergreen part data—continuously current, normalized, lifecycle-aware, and trusted over time. Rather than relying on periodic, labor-intensive data cleansing projects, Orbweaver FORGE continuously ingests supplier and internal data feeds, detects changes, applies governance rules, and maintains versioned, traceable part records.

This evergreen foundation enables reliable downstream usage across search, design-in decisions, sourcing, compliance, analytics, and AI-driven automation—particularly critical in long-lifecycle markets such as aerospace, medical, and defense.

From Data Governance to Revenue Enablement

Orbweaver FORGE extends beyond traditional PIM by integrating inventory, pricing, and behavioral signals—such as API and search activity—directly into the part data model. This enables advanced analytics, intelligent automation, and AI-guided decision-making, while supporting monetization through premium data services, APIs, enriched catalogs, and value-added intelligence.

“PIM has evolved from a back-office system into a strategic revenue platform,” said Tony Powell, Co-Founder and CTO of Orbweaver. “Normalized, governed part data is now the foundation for differentiation, margin expansion, and digital transformation across the electronics ecosystem. Orbweaver FORGE delivers that foundation at a scale the industry has never had before.”

Secure by Design

As with all Orbweaver products, Orbweaver FORGE adheres to the highest standards of data security and protection. The Company is audited to SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance, and the platform incorporates continuous monitoring and employs a series of proprietary encryption algorithms with strict separation-of-concerns mechanisms. All data is governed by role-based access controls and proprietary Terms-of-Service tagging to ensure compliance with supplier and customer data entitlements.

Availability

Orbweaver FORGE is available immediately. Orbweaver is actively engaging with manufacturers, distributors, and ecosystem partners seeking to modernize part data infrastructure and unlock new sources of operational efficiency and revenue.

About Orbweaver, LLC

Orbweaver, LLC builds data infrastructure platforms purpose-engineered for the electronics industry. By combining deep industry expertise with scalable, secure technology, Orbweaver enables organizations to turn complex, fragmented data into trusted, evergreen intelligence that drives better decisions and better outcomes.

Orbweaver FORGE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.