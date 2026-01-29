Nevada UAS Test Site and Eagle Field Airport form strategic partnership

Eagle Field (FAA ID CL01) in Fresno County, California

Collaboration to accelerate UAS and AAM testing across western U.S.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Field Airport LLC and the Nevada Center for Applied Research (NCAR) at the University of Nevada, Reno have formed a strategic partnership to advance research, development and flight testing of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technologies.The partnership brings together Eagle Field’s historic private airfield in California (Federal Aviation Administration ID: CL01) and the FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site (NV UASTS), creating a multi-state ecosystem that supports accelerated testing, validation and deployment of next-generation aeronautics technologies.“Nevada Autonomous and the Nevada UASTS continue to strengthen its national leadership role in uncrewed aerial systems,” the University’s Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation, Mridul Gautam, said. “This collaboration exemplifies how strategic partnerships can accelerate innovation.”The parties will work jointly to engage with the FAA to explore the potential inclusion of Eagle Field Airport under NCAR’s existing public Certificate of Authorization (COA). This initiative aims to expand flight-testing capabilities while ensuring full FAA compliance and fostering new opportunities for industry, academic and government partners.Representatives from the University noted that the collaboration aligns with NCAR’s mission to serve as a national resource for applied research and aviation innovation.“This partnership will expand to California our dynamic, high-volume testing within a rigorous regulatory framework,” Carlos Cardillo, executive director, corporate partnerships at the University and director of NCAR, said. “The Nevada UAS Test Site serves as a catalyst for innovation – transforming complex data into high-quality, actionable research that pushes the boundaries of autonomous flight in areas such as defense, security, public safety and agricultural research.”Together, these efforts will strengthen regional innovation networks and create new opportunities for industry, government and academic collaboration in emerging aviation technologies.“With the rapid acceleration of UAS and AAM markets, the industry needs flexible, scalable test ranges where companies can move quickly from prototype to operational demonstration,” Maki Kaplinsky, managing partner of Eagle Field Airport LLC, said. “By partnering with NCAR and the FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site, we are establishing a premier test environment for companies ready to validate and deploy at commercial speed.”This collaboration builds on foundational support from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) and its Knowledge Fund, which helped launch NCAR and strengthen Nevada’s leadership in autonomous aviation.“Nevada is advancing its leadership in autonomous and advanced aviation,” Karsten Heise, GOED's Senior Director of Strategic Programs and Innovation, said. “This partnership further strengthens our multistate innovation corridor and reflects how strategic investment through the Knowledge Fund drives new technologies and opportunities for Nevada.”About the Nevada Center for Applied Research (NCAR)The Nevada Center for Applied Research, part of the University of Nevada, Reno and the Nevada System of Higher Education, operates the FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site (NV UASTS). NCAR provides advanced research infrastructure, regulatory expertise and operational capabilities to support government, industry and academic partners in developing next-generation unmanned and autonomous systems. The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development helped establish NCAR in 2015 with support from the state’s Knowledge Fund, which aims to strengthen Nevada’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.About the Governor’s Office of Economic DevelopmentCreated during the 2011 session of the Nevada Legislature, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is the result of a collaborative effort between the Nevada Legislature and the Governor’s Office to restructure economic development in the state. GOED’s role is to promote a robust, diversified and prosperous economy in Nevada, to stimulate business expansion and retention, encourage entrepreneurial enterprises, attract new businesses and facilitate community development.About Eagle Field Airport LLCEagle Field Airport (FAA ID: CL01), located in Fresno County, California, is a privately operated airfield with a legacy dating back to World War II, set on 355 acres. Today, Eagle Field serves as a flexible test environment for UAS, AAM and emerging aviation concepts, offering a rare combination of privacy, uncongested airspace and operational freedom that is highly attractive to commercial innovators.Media Contacts:Natalie Fry, Research Communications DirectorUniversity of Nevada, Reno | Research & InnovationPhone: 775-784-4611Email: nfry@unr.eduCarlos Cardillo, Executive Director, Corporate PartnershipsUniversity of Nevada, RenoDirector, Nevada Center for Applied Research/Nevada-UAS Test SitePhone: 775-784-4837Email: ccardillo@unr.edu

