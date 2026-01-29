BRIDGE FAQs & Updates

Q: When will special education staff get access to Infinite Campus?

A: A precise statewide timeline is still being finalized. However, the following is confirmed:

TieNet will continue to be used through June 30, and Infinite Campus will replace TieNet for special education student information beginning in the 2026–27 school year.

All TieNet data, including student records, completed documents, and in-flight forms, will be extracted and migrated to Infinite Campus. The exact timing for when that data will appear in Infinite Campus is still being finalized.

District Infinite Campus implementation teams will provide guidance on when educators will receive access. Plans are also being developed to ensure special education work that occurs in July and August can be properly recorded during the transition.

NDDPI’s Office of Specially Designed Services is working with the BRIDGE team and Infinite Campus to provide North Dakota-specific training in addition to vendor-provided training. Additional updates will be shared as timelines are finalized.

Q: Do schools need to back up their PowerSchool data before the transition?

A: When a district submits its NDIT PowerSchool Data Replication Request, all PowerSchool data is backed up on an NDIT-hosted environment for migration into Infinite Campus and maintained past June 30. This process is required and serves as the official data backup. No additional manual backups are required for districts. NDDPI will collaborate with NDIT to determine future plans for district data backed up in this environment. More information will be shared as the migration process continues.

Q: Will PowerSchool data still be accessible after the 2026–27 school year begins? A: Yes. Districts will continue to have access to their historical PowerSchool data after the transition to Infinite Campus. NDDPI will collaborate with NDIT to determine future plans for district data backed up in this environment. More information will be shared as the migration process continues.

Q: If a student leaves during the school year and returns the following year, will their historical data still be available?

A: Yes. Student historical records will remain accessible after the transition.

Q: What is happening with SLDS tools such as eTranscripts and Choice Ready? A: Earlier messaging indicated that SLDS-based solutions such as eTranscripts and Choice Ready were expected to continue functioning beyond June 2026. As more detailed discovery work has been completed, significant issues have been identified and confirmed. These tools will not be available in their current form or with their current functionality in July 2026. The BRIDGE team is actively working with NDIT and Infinite Campus to determine which functions may continue as-is, identify alternative solutions where needed, and develop clear guidance for districts. Updates, decisions, and plans will be shared as they become available, with the first update expected by February 13, 2026.

Q: Will NDDPI communicate with families about the transition from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus?

A: Yes. NDDPI plans to begin communicating with families this spring. These communications will focus on helping families become familiar with the functionality and benefits of a new student information system, understand how data informs instruction, and feel confident that their child’s data is secure and accurate. We also intend to share resources with districts that can be shared with students and families.

Office Hours

Join us for BRIDGE Office Hours, an open forum designed for district personnel and partners to get real-time answers about the BRIDGE project. This session provides a direct opportunity to submit your questions, clarify project details, and engage in conversation with the BRIDGE project team. Whether you’re looking for technical guidance, implementation support, or clarity on upcoming milestones, Office Hours are your chance to connect, collaborate, and stay informed.

If you missed the January Office Hours, you can access the recordings in the links below: