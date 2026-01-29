Printpack Establishes Bagging and Pouching Center of Excellence

New equipment and sustainable packaging solutions position Printpack to serve growing demand across pet food and additional large format bags market.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Printpack, a leading manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging, has completed a significant investment in new equipment at its Bloomington, Indiana facility, establishing it as the company's Bagging and Pouching Center of Excellence.

The facility will initially serve the pet food market, with plans to expand to lawn and garden, bulk food products, personal & home care, and health & wellness markets starting in Q1 of 2026.

"This investment allows us to better support our customers' growth and expand together with them across multiple industries," said Jorge Velasco, Vice President, New Markets and Growth.

Printpack is a leading manufacturer of flexible, specialty rigid, and health packaging. For nearly 70 years, the company has helped brands improve their retail visibility and market presence. Visit printpack.com.

