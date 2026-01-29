Maryland Takes Next Step In Redeveloping 2100 Guilford

January 28, 2026

Maryland Department of General Services to Solicit Offering Responses for Redevelopment of 2100 Guilford Avenue Property

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced today that the State of Maryland is accepting responses to an offering for the redevelopment of the vacant, state-owned property located at 2100 Guilford Avenue in Baltimore.

The 83,000-square-foot building, formerly occupied by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services’ (DPSCS) Parole and Probation Division, has been vacant since DPSCS relocated in 2020.

This will be the first state-owned building redeveloped into housing and mixed-use as part of Governor Wes Moore’s Executive Order to increase housing production. His Executive Order, and legislation enacted in 2022, require the review of any state-owned building for affordable housing prior to disposal.

“This offering represents a meaningful step in putting underutilized state assets back to work for the people of Maryland,” said DGS Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “By reimagining 2100 Guilford Avenue as housing and mixed-use development, we are advancing Governor Moore’s housing priorities, strengthening Baltimore neighborhoods, and demonstrating how thoughtful stewardship of state property can deliver long-term community benefit.”

“A revitalized Baltimore is built on neighborhoods filled with successful businesses, beautiful public spaces and lovable, affordable homes,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Redeveloping this property on Guilford Avenue is a perfect example of what Governor Moore’s ‘Housing Starts Here’ Executive Order is designed for: using specific state-owned land for more efficient development and the creation of more homes for Maryland families.”

“This type of project to redevelop vacant buildings that are critical to neighborhood revitalization is a key component of the Moore-Miller Administration’s plan to build a stronger Baltimore,” said Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca L. Flora, AICP. “This redevelopment project allows DGS and ultimately an affordable housing nonprofit or developer to create stronger neighborhoods and find innovative opportunities to address our state’s housing shortage.”

Following the release of the offering, DGS anticipates a review and approval process lasting approximately nine to twelve months, which will include evaluating proposals, selecting a recommended awardee, negotiating and preparing contract documents, and obtaining final approval from the Board of Public Works.

DGS has engaged representatives from local community organizations to gather feedback and share updates on the property’s status and outreach efforts, which will continue throughout the process. The department will provide regular updates to community groups and to State and local elected officials at key milestones throughout the process.