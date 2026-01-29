CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raynova LED Mirror , a provider of customizable LED mirror and medicine cabinet solutions, announced that it has been selected by DGB Glass, Inc. to supply custom LED mirrors for a commercial project in Texas.DGB Glass, which has operated in the glazing industry for nearly four decades, provides glass and glazing services for public infrastructure, educational facilities, and large-scale commercial properties. According to the companies, Raynova was chosen based on its ability to deliver customized mirror solutions that meet project-specific design and technical requirements.The project will include custom LED mirror installations developed to align with the architectural and functional needs of the site. The companies stated that the scope includes design coordination, production, and delivery of mirrors manufactured to specification.Why DGB Glass Inc., a leader in the glass and glazing industry chose Raynova?According to Raynova, DGB Glass identified several operational factors during the selection process:1. Specialized Focus: Raynova operates primarily in the LED mirror segment and develops products for custom commercial and residential applications.2. Custom Manufacturing: Each mirror is produced according to project specifications, including size and lighting configuration.3. Design Coordination: Raynova’s engineering team works with designers and contractors to address installation and design requirements.John, Raynova’s branding partner from Bwanaz, stated, “Raynova provides custom mirror solutions that are designed around project requirements. Our role is to support designers and builders by delivering products that align with their technical and aesthetic specifications.”Project Implementation Overview:Feature: Product CategoryTechnical Specification: Custom LED bathroom mirrorsVerification & Compliance Reference: Electrical components designed to meet UL / ETL standards*Feature: Customization CapabilityTechnical Specification: Made to order based on project specificationsVerification & Compliance Reference: Manufactured according to documented production requirementsFeature: Optical PerformanceTechnical Specification: Color rendering index (CRI) 90+Verification & Compliance Reference: Internal quality control testingFeature: Safety & DurabilityTechnical Specification: IP44 water resistance; anti-shatter safety film available (higher ratings available by request)Verification & Compliance Reference: Supplier compliance records on fileFeature: Stock Item LogisticsTechnical Specification: In-stock items typically ship within 24 hours from CA, GA, or PA warehousesVerification & Compliance Reference: Inventory tracked through internal management systemFeature: Bespoke Lead TimeTechnical Specification: Estimated 8–10 weeks from design approval to deliveryVerification & Compliance Reference: Production and order status monitored internallyFeature: U.S. InfrastructureTechnical Specification: Chino, CA (Headquarters); Atlanta, GA; Philadelphia, PAVerification & Compliance Reference: Multi-location warehousing and distribution networkLogistics and OperationsRaynova is headquartered in Chino, California, with warehouse facilities in Atlanta, Georgia, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, supporting U.S. distribution.Project SupportRaynova states that it provides post-installation support and technical assistance for commercial projects as part of its standard service model.Chris, Raynova’s Product Chief Engineer, commented, “Our team focuses on product design, manufacturing, and technical reliability. We aim to support long-term use through engineering and service support.”For additional information about “Raynova — Where Light Meets Luxury”, visit www.customledmirror.com About Raynova LED MirrorRaynova LED Mirror, a brand under Mirror Trend, Inc., is based in Chino, California. The company manufactures customizable LED mirrors and medicine cabinets for residential and commercial applications, serving designers, architects, and builders.

