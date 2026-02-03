Rayspace Launches Ultra-Quiet 4-In-1 Folding Treadmill with LED Display

4-in-1 folding treadmill Rayspace treadmill quiet treadmill for home office

Rayspace introduces an innovative 4-in-1 folding treadmill with transparent LED display, quiet motor, smart connectivity, and space-saving design.

Our goal with this treadmill was to create a quiet, space-saving solution that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles without compromising performance or comfort.” — Rayspace Product Development Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rayspace, a rising innovator in home fitness equipment, today announced the launch of its latest 4-in-1 folding treadmill, designed to meet the growing demand for quiet, space-efficient, and versatile workout solutions for modern living spaces.

Built with an innovative ultra-clear transparent LED display, the new Rayspace treadmill delivers real-time workout metrics—including speed, distance, time, and calories—through a sleek, modern interface. The transparent casing enhances brightness while reducing glare, ensuring clear visibility even during early-morning or late-night workouts.

At the core of the treadmill is a powerful yet whisper-quiet 3.5HP motor, supporting speeds up to 6 MPH and users weighing over 350 lbs. Operating below 40 dB, the motor enables users to walk or jog comfortably without disrupting work calls, family members, or neighbors—making it especially suitable for home offices and apartments. A manual 10% incline further allows users to increase workout intensity for hill training and calorie burn.

Designed with space efficiency in mind, the treadmill weighs just 47 lbs (21 kg) and folds down to an ultra-slim 4.43 inches (11.3 cm). Integrated transport wheels allow for easy storage under beds, sofas, or desks, while a sturdy foldable steel handrail provides additional support during higher-intensity workouts.

The 4-in-1 multifunctional design allows the treadmill to seamlessly transition between a walking pad, folding treadmill, under-desk treadmill, and hill climber. Users can walk or jog at speeds of 0.6–4 MPH with the handle folded, or raise it for running and incline training at speeds up to 6 MPH, making it adaptable for multiple users within the same household.

To enhance comfort and joint protection, the treadmill features an extra-wide 36" x 15" running belt with a six-layer anti-slip surface and a four-point shock absorption system that reduces impact by up to 30% compared to standard treadmills.

Smart Bluetooth connectivity enables users to control the treadmill, track workouts, and customize training programs through compatible fitness apps. With 95% pre-assembled design, setup is quick and hassle-free, allowing users to begin their fitness routine within minutes of unboxing.

The new Rayspace 4-in-1 folding treadmill reflects the brand’s commitment to combining innovation, performance, and practical design—delivering a smart fitness solution tailored to modern lifestyles.

Rayspace 4 in 1 Walking Pad Treadmill

