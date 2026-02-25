Barkada Elevates Everyday Pet Safety with Stylish, Personalized ID Tags

Barkada's Pet ID Tags Barkada's Tamagotchi Inspired Pet ID Tag Barkada Logo

Barkada is redefining ordinary pet ID tags that are as functional as they are fashionable.

Your pet isn’t ordinary, so why should their tag be?” — Kristin Carrillo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barkada , a pet accessories brand with a passion for design and safety, is redefining the standard pet ID tag. With the belief that every pet deserves something as special as they are, Barkada introduces a collection of anything-but-ordinary ID tags that combine durability, personalization, and eye-catching style.Crafted from high-quality metal and enamel, Barkada ID tags are designed to be both sturdy and lightweight, ensuring all-day comfort for pets while standing up to the wear and tear of daily routines and adventures. Each tag is fully personalizable and features a subtle jingle, making it easier to locate a pet in the event of separation. “Your pet isn’t ordinary, so why should their ID tag be?” said Kristin Carrillo, founder of Barkada. “We created Barkada to celebrate our four-legged besties and their unique personalities through thoughtfully designed products.” What truly sets Barkada apart is its original designs and shapes, each custom designed by Kristin, so you can be confident you won’t find these designs anywhere else. With nods to pop-culture as well as drawing inspiration from her Asian heritage, Barkada's designs are sure to help your furry best friend stand out in the crowd — at the dog park, on neighborhood walks, or anywhere their nose takes them.With Barkada, style meets safety — because your one-of-a-kind canine companion deserves nothing less.For more information, visit www.barkadashop.com and follow Barkada on Instagram @barkadashop

