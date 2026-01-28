GEORGIA, January 28 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and Mercer University have signed new transfer agreements designed to create seamless pathways for technical college students to earn bachelor’s degrees, further reducing barriers to completion and strengthening Georgia’s workforce pipeline. Known as articulation agreements, this partnership allows graduates from any of TCSG’s 22 colleges to transfer into Mercer University’s Bachelor of Business Administration programs in Accounting, Business Technology, Human Resource Management, and Management. The agreements also establish a clear pathway for graduates of TCSG’s Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) programs to transfer into Mercer’s Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) program.

“As businesses again and again choose Georgia and bring with them historic jobs and investment, we're focused on making sure our workforce is up to the challenge and ready to take advantage of those opportunities,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This agreement between TCSG and Mercer University is another great example of how we're ensuring Georgians have access to the skills they need to be successful in a wide range of growing industries. I want to thank Commissioner Dozier, President Elkins, and their teams for this meaningful partnership that will benefit Georgia students for generations to come.”

Today's announcements add to the growing list of four previous articulation agreements between TCSG and the University System of Georgia in the fields of nursing, teaching, cybersecurity, and accounting. Each of these pathways are structured to minimize the loss of academic credit and prevent unnecessary duplication of coursework, saving students both time and money while accelerating their progress toward a four-year degree.

“This partnership with Mercer University reflects our commitment to meeting students where they are and supporting them every step of the way toward meaningful careers,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “It also directly supports Governor Kemp’s vision for Georgia to be the Top State for Talent by ensuring our workforce has access to clear, affordable pathways from technical education to bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields.”

“Technical college students bring strong academic preparation, real-world experience, and a deep commitment to their communities,” said Dr. Penny L. Elkins, President of Mercer University. “By partnering with TCSG, we are helping advance Georgia’s goal of being the Top State for Talent while providing students with an efficient and affordable route to Mercer bachelor’s degrees in business and nursing.”

Through initiatives like Top State for Talent, Georgia continues to align education, training, and economic development efforts to ensure students have the opportunity to build long-term careers without leaving the state and employers who invest in Georgia can find the skilled workers they need. The new agreements support Georgia’s broader workforce development strategy by expanding access to advanced credentials in industries critical to the state’s economic growth, including healthcare, technology, and management.

For more information, visit www.tcsg.edu and www.mercer.edu.

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu

About Mercer University

Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate, and professional education. With approximately 9,000 students enrolled in 12 schools and colleges, on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta; medical school sites in Macon, Savannah, Columbus, Valdosta, and Carrollton; and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties, Mercer is ranked among the top tier and best values of national research universities by U.S. News & World Report. The Mercer Health Sciences Center includes the University’s School of Medicine and Colleges of Nursing, Health Professions and Pharmacy. Mercer is affiliated with six teaching hospitals – Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center in Macon; Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah; Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus; and SGMC Health in Valdosta. The University also has an educational partnership with Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins. It operates an academic press and a performing arts center in Macon and an engineering research center in Warner Robins. Mercer Medicine, the clinical faculty practice of the School of Medicine, is based in Macon and operates additional clinics in Sumter, Clay, Putnam, Harris, Taylor, and Glynn counties. Mercer is one of only 293 institutions nationwide to shelter a chapter of The Phi Beta Kappa Society, the nation’s most prestigious academic honor society; one of eight institutions to hold membership in the Georgia Research Alliance; and the only private university in Georgia to field an NCAA Division I athletic program. www.mercer.edu.

