GEORGIA, April 20 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Blue Ops, Inc. will invest $30 million in its new manufacturing facility in Valdosta, which is expected to create 200+ jobs over the next several years in Lowndes County. Blue Ops is the maritime division of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security.

“Our strategic focus on workforce development, reliable infrastructure, and pro-business environment attracts job creators to every part of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are excited for the opportunities Blue Ops will create for families in Valdosta-Lowndes County.”

Blue Ops is leasing the former Regal Boats facility at 601 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard in Valdosta. The 155,000-square-foot facility will manufacture the company’s uncrewed surface vessels (USVs). The company plans to hire up to 100 people in 2026. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Blue Ops at blueops.com. Red Cat’s recently announced partnership with HADDY will accelerate Blue Ops’ USV manufacturing capacity, which will create demand for hiring personnel to complete the production of the boats after the hulls are built with large-scale 3D printers.

“This investment in Valdosta is about building a modern, scalable, and domestic USV manufacturing base from the ground up,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops. “By leveraging advanced production technologies, Blue Ops is accelerating how quickly we can deliver mission-ready maritime systems for defense and national security customers. At the same time, we will create high-quality jobs here at home, reinforcing Red Cat’s commitment to a secure, domestic supply chain.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Blue Ops to Valdosta,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “Their decision to invest here shows just how strong our workforce is, the great location we offer, and the powerful partnerships that help our local economy grow. With a high-tech company like Blue Ops joining us, it’s clear that Valdosta is attracting exciting new industries and moving into advanced technology fields.”

“This announcement marks another significant milestone for our community as we welcome Blue Ops to Valdosta,” said Niki Ogletree, President and CEO of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “In the past several years, Valdosta-Lowndes County has experienced tremendous economic momentum, attracting major investments and creating hundreds of new jobs. Bringing a high-tech industry leader like Blue Ops to our region not only builds on that progress, but also further diversifies our economy, creates higher-wage opportunities for our workforce, and positions our community for continued growth in advanced manufacturing and technology.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Andrea Taylor represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the City of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, and Georgia Quick Start.

“There’s never been a more important time to expand our defense and national security manufacturing base. Georgia’s military presence across nine installations statewide provides companies in this ecosystem with a stable foundation to grow and compete,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Blue Ops’ decision to locate here highlights the depth and diversity of innovation happening across the sector, and we congratulate Valdosta-Lowndes County on continuing to expand the region’s industry base.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its family of systems delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

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