Staying home, staying healthy

With home-based care

Like many older Veterans, Oran Parrish has worked diligently to remain in his own home for as long as possible. Unlike others, Parrish is a 101-year-old WWII Navy Veteran.

Thanks to the Home-Based Primary Care program at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) and two dedicated employees—Dr. Kathy Krantz and nurse Tammie James, who have cared for Parrish for almost seven years—Parrish can receive care at home. Krantz and James drive to his home every six weeks, where he is accompanied by his most valuable possessions: his family pictures and sewing machine, which he has used throughout his life.

During these visits, Krantz and James monitor Parrish’s health status, refill necessary prescriptions and address any health care concerns he may have, all within the comfort of his home, surrounded by those family photos.

Personalized in-home care

Home-Based Primary Care provides substantial benefits to Veterans and health care providers alike. Parrish expressed his appreciation, “I love it when they visit me. I love to have visitors. I wish they would come every week.” Krantz and James benefit from seeing Veterans like Parrish in their home environment, allowing them to spend quality time with vulnerable patients.

One notable example of the program’s benefits was Parrish’s 101st birthday celebration. Krantz and James surprised him with a birthday party, complete with a card, balloons and cake. The celebration smoothly transitioned into a discussion about health care goals for the upcoming year.

By visiting patients in their home settings, VHSO health care providers can gather valuable insights into their social environment, daily routines and overall well-being. This information enables them to offer targeted assistance, including physical therapy, social work services, mental health services and primary care needs.

Setting achievable goals

Parrish is proactive in making his goals a reality. He continues to attend church and aims to walk a mile every day. “I want to do everything I can to stay active,” he added.

One significant goal he shared was to become the oldest living member among his siblings, one of whom also lived past 100. On Dec. 5, 2025, he achieved that milestone.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.