Free course from Warrior Rising helps service-disabled Veterans explore business ownership

Editor’s note: Sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

Thinking about starting a business but not sure if it is the right move? A free, 4-hour virtual course from Warrior Rising helps service-disabled Veterans find out.

You’ve probably heard that there are benefits and resources available for Veteran entrepreneurs. Knowing where to start is a different problem. What do you build? Is your idea viable? Do you need a plan, a degree or funding before you can take the first step?

Many Veterans get stuck on these questions before they begin. Benefits alone are not the path to a successful business. The right opportunity is.

That is why Warrior Rising created Service-Disabled Veteran (SDVET) LaunchPoint, a free virtual course in partnership with the Small Business Administration. It’s built exclusively for service-disabled Veterans who are ready to explore business ownership.

What is SDVET LaunchPoint?

It’s an on-ramp: a no-pressure, single-session introduction to entrepreneurship that helps you turn the leadership skills you already have into something of your own.

In four hours, Warrior Rising helps you connect the dots between:

What you’re interested in

What you’re skilled at

What you’re passionate about

How those elements can become a viable business opportunity using available resources

Whether you’re just exploring the idea or already running a business and testing a new direction, LaunchPoint provides structure and a community of fellow Veterans who understand the mission.

The course is free and serves as a gateway to Warrior Rising’s full program track, including Warrior Academy, Warrior University and the Business Shower pitch competitions.

Course details

Course name: SDVET LaunchPoint

Next session: June 25, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Format: 4-hour virtual session

Location: Live on Zoom

Cost: Free

Application deadline: June 22, 2026

Who can apply?

To be eligible for SDVET LaunchPoint, applicants must:

Be a U.S. military Veteran or an immediate family member of a qualifying Veteran

Have a service-connected disability rating (any rating accepted)

Be in the idea or early stage of building a business, or be a current business owner exploring a new direction

Be ready to learn, build and take action

Spouses and immediate family members of qualifying Veterans may apply with appropriate documentation.

Verification requires a current VA disability letter showing a rating.



Registration for future sessions opens regularly. Thousands of Veterans have already taken this first step.

About Warrior Rising

Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit built by Veterans for Veterans. Since 2015, it has supported more than 30,000 military-connected entrepreneurs through training, coaching and community, and has helped create and fund more than 100 Veteran-owned businesses.