SUNY to Adopt ‘Science of Reading’ Policy

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the State University of New York (SUNY) system is updating expectations for all educator preparation programs to align with the “Science of Reading,” which is a set of evidence-based principles for providing literacy instruction. As part of Governor Hochul’s Back to Basics reading plan, SUNY’s policy update will help ensure that instructional best practices grounded in the Science of Reading are implemented statewide, so future educators are better equipped to teach students the foundational skills they need to become proficient readers.

“Reading comprehension is a fundamental component of education, and I am committed to increasing student proficiency statewide to set tomorrow’s leaders up for success,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our Back to Basics reading plan, SUNY’s educators will be equipped with evidence-based methods grounded in the Science of Reading to strengthen instruction in K-12 classrooms statewide. By investing in teacher preparation and proven literacy strategies, we are paving the way forward for New York’s students and teachers.”

Adoption of the new policy by the SUNY Board of Trustees follows an inclusive process that started with a faculty-led technical advisory group and culminated with the opportunity for faculty and education school leaders to provide feedback on the draft framework.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is proud to be New York’s leader in preparing educators to go into K-12 classrooms and teach our state’s future leaders. Every year, more than 5,000 students graduate from SUNY teaching programs and become part of classrooms in every corner of the state. Through the SUNY Science of Reading policy, our future educators will be better prepared through evidence-based literacy methods to ensure the best learning outcomes for the students who will rely on them.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “We are proud to be a part of Governor Hochul’s Back to Basics Agenda that will continue elevating New York State as a leader in K-12 education. Led by SUNY faculty, the new SUNY Science of Reading policy will help support this initiative and guide the next generation of teachers to ensure that all students can read proficiently.”

SUNY Faculty Technical Advisory Group Co-Chair, Dean of School of Education, and Professor at the State University of New York at Albany Virginia Goatley said, “The technical advisory group included eleven literacy experts from SUNY educator preparation programs, providing insights into the current research literature on critical components of reading instruction. The comprehensive research framework offers the foundation for these policy changes.”

SUNY Faculty Technical Advisory Group Co-Chair and Associate Professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo Graduate Schools of Education John Strong said,“The SUNY Science of Reading framework and policy are deeply grounded in the scientific research on teaching reading and improving literacy outcomes for children. This bold initiative will ensure that teacher candidates across the SUNY system are prepared with the knowledge and skills needed to provide evidence-based literacy instruction in early childhood and elementary school classrooms.”

Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz Executive Director Rose Else-Mitchell said, “Governor Hochul’s strong support for evidence-based literacy instruction and the SUNY Board of Trustees’ adoption of this new policy build on the momentum we’ve seen since the Science of Reading Center was founded at SUNY New Paltz three years ago. To date, more than 26,000 educators have enrolled in the Science of Reading Fundamentals microcredential, including SUNY faculty and students who have access at no cost, demonstrating the clear demand for and growing impact of evidence-based practices embedded in New York’s educator preparation programs and professional learning.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “The State Education Department is working with stakeholders on a comprehensive statewide effort to strengthen literacy instruction by embedding the Science of Reading into teacher preparation programs, and we value SUNY’s engagement in that work. We continue to support institutions and school communities with tools such as our Science of Reading Literacy Briefs and the K–3 Literacy Curriculum Review Guide as programs move toward evidence-based practices, and SUNY’s adoption of a Science of Reading policy is critical to these efforts. Together, actions like the New York State Path Forward initiative reflect a shared commitment to improving outcomes for students across New York.”

Literacy Academy Collective Executive Director Ruth Genn said, “This is a bold and consequential step towards making sure SUNY-trained educators are prepared to teach all students how to read. We are proud to be working hand in hand with Chancellor King and the SUNY team on The Path Forward. SUNY has been a leader in this work and this announcement shows the depth of their commitment to the critical task of making sure NY State educators are prepared to teach reading to all students on day one.”

The Science of Reading framework will be applicable to new and existing educator preparation programs at all SUNY campuses. The policy will build on existing educator training courses and will include phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, reading comprehension, vocabulary and background knowledge, writing, oral language, motivation and engagement, and multi-tiered system of supports – including addressing the needs of English learners and students with disabilities – for reading education. It applies immediately to all new programs, and current programs have until December 2026 to make any necessary changes to curriculum and clinical experiences.

SUNY will also provide a range of resources, including a Community of Practice, to support campuses in implementing the new framework — thanks to support from funders Google, Robin Hood Foundation, and the Heckscher Foundation for Children.

The updates build on Governor Hochul’s Back to Basic Agenda, which provides $10 million to train teachers and expand SUNY microcredential programs, offering free microcredential certifications to current teachers. The Governor’s agenda also creates a three-year pilot program between the highest-need school districts and a SUNY campus with an education program.

Already at SUNY New Paltz, the Science of Reading Center oﬀers a hub for educators with a shared mission of improving literacy outcomes for children in New York state and across the U.S., by promoting peer reviewed, replicated evidence-based knowledge and practices that are proven to help learners gain skills as readers. Professional learning opportunities available include micro-credentials and webinars, technical assistance, curricula and assessment review, as well as oﬀerings that can be tailored to partner needs. To date, more than 26,000 educators have completed the Science of Reading microcredential oﬀered through the center.

