Biography about former Chief Justice VandeWalle published

A biography about former Chief Justice and Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle has been published. Justice VandeWalle served the State of North Dakota for more than 60 years, the first 20 years in the Attorney General’s office and then 41 years as a Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court. He was the Chief Justice of the Court for 26 years. The biography, “Call me Jerry,” will be celebrated Feb. 2, 2026 during a book release event. The event, at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck, will include a program at 4:30 p.m. followed by a reception. The event has been approved for 1.0 CLE credit.

