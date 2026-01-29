Selfotix Launches 'Self Agent,' an Agentic AI That Instantly Builds Web Automation Workflows

Self Agent by Selfotix: Build automation workflows using AI

New Feature Automatically Build Complete Workflows, Eliminating Manual Configuration and Technical Barriers

Automation shouldn’t require engineering expertise. With Self Agent, we’ve built a system that turns intent into a working workflow. Our mission is to make agentic automation accessible to everyone.” — Jagadeesh Chundru, Founder, Selfotix

VIJAYAWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selfotix today announced the launch of Self Agent, a groundbreaking new feature that brings agentic AI workflow builder to its browser automation platform. Founded by Jagadeesh Chundru , a technology and marketing leader with over a decade of experience, Selfotix is focused on eliminating the technical complexity of building web automation workflows.The Problem Self Agent SolvesBuilding web automation workflows has traditionally required technical expertise. Users needed to understand CSS selectors, DOM structures, and technical configurations to create even simple scraping or automation tasks.Even with existing automation tools, creating workflows meant manually selecting each element, configuring selectors, and building logic step-by-step—a process that could take hours or days depending on complexity.This technical barrier kept powerful automation capabilities out of reach for most business users, forcing them to choose between expensive developers, complicated tools requiring coding knowledge, or tedious manual work.What Self Agent DoesSelf Agent is Selfotix's new agentic workflow builder feature. Instead of manually building automation workflows step-by-step, users simply select an AI model and click "Generate Flow."The agent automatically analyzes the webpage, identifies elements, creates accurate selectors, and builds a complete workflow—all without any technical input. The AI acts autonomously to understand what needs to be automated and how to accomplish it."We've eliminated the gap between wanting to automate something and actually doing it," said Jagadeesh Chundru, founder of Selfotix. "Business users can now create workflows in minutes that would have previously required hiring a developer or spending weeks learning technical skills."Self Agent uses generative AI to understand webpage structure and adapt to changes. Unlike traditional scrapers that break when websites update their layout, Self Agent can rebuild workflows that account for structural changes.Who Benefits and HowMarketing teams can generate bulk content and automate data collection tasks. They extract reviews for sentiment analysis, detect tech stacks from competitor websites, and gather market intelligence. Instead of manually checking dozens of sites, they automate the entire process and receive structured data ready for analysis.Sales professionals build lead lists by scraping business directories, professional networks, and industry websites. What once took days of copy-pasting now runs automatically, delivering qualified leads directly into their CRM systems.Recruiters extract candidate information from job boards and professional platforms, building talent pipelines without manual data entry.Research teams collect product reviews, social media sentiment, and market data at scale.Selfotix is designed for anyone who needs public web data, bulk extraction, or automation of repetitive browser tasks. From solo founders and freelancers to small business teams, users can quickly automate workflows without technical knowledge.Self Agent Within the Selfotix PlatformSelf Agent is the newest addition to Selfotix's comprehensive Chrome extension. Once Self Agent builds a workflow, users can execute it using Selfotix's full suite of automation actions: Loop & Repeat, Click, Open Link, Insert Text, Clipboard (copy/paste), Screenshot capture, Tech Stack detection, Webhook integrations, and AI Agents for intelligent processing.The platform runs entirely in the user's browser—no cloud servers, no credential sharing, no data leaving the user's control. This privacy-first architecture means users can leverage their existing logged-in sessions while keeping all extracted data local. The platform includes webhook integrations for CRMs and databases, pre-built templates, and CSV export capabilities.Real Impact on ProductivityUsers can now significantly reduce the time spent on tasks that previously required manual work or technical expertise. Workflows that would have required developer involvement now deploy in minutes. Small businesses can access automation capabilities without needing dedicated technical teams.Beyond time savings, Self Agent changes what's possible. Business users who previously relied on IT departments or external developers can now iterate quickly, test different approaches, and adapt to changing needs in real time.AvailabilitySelf Agent is available now as part of the Selfotix Chrome extension on the Chrome Web Store. Users can start for free with no coding required. Full documentation and onboarding resources are available at Selfotix website.About SelfotixSelfotix is a browser-based automation platform founded by Jagadeesh Chundru that makes web scraping and automation accessible to non-technical users. The platform serves marketing professionals, sales teams, recruiters, researchers, and business owners who need to collect web data and automate repetitive browser tasks.By operating entirely within the user's browser, Selfotix ensures privacy and security while delivering powerful automation through an interface anyone can use.Media Contact:Jagadeesh ChundruFounder, Selfotix

Agentic Workflow Builder: Build Workflows in Seconds with AI | Self Agent by Selfotix (Demo)

