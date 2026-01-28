USFWS approves new Utah Wildlife Action Plan to help native species

American pika



Salt Lake City — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially approved the new Utah Wildlife Action Plan on Jan. 6, which allows for needed funding avenues and ongoing action to help the most vulnerable native fish and wildlife species in Utah.

Now in its third iteration, the Utah Wildlife Action Plan took more than three years to revise and update with the help of more than 35 conservation partners. The plan was submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in August 2025. The Utah Wildlife Action Plan is a detailed 10-year plan that identifies a wide range of at-risk native species in need of conservation attention, as well as the habitats that they rely upon. The updated plan — effective 2025 to 2035 — guides the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and its many conservation partners in addressing the threats and challenges impacting native species.

“By preventing federal listings under the Endangered Species Act, we can keep wildlife management at the state level, which ultimately saves resources and taxpayer dollars,” DWR Utah Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator Scott Gibson said. “It also provides stability for businesses within the state and maintains the world-class opportunities afforded to our hunters, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts. The plan identifies the need for funding (and matching funding) for native species projects and provides a framework for how to best use our resources for the species most in need.”

The plan identifies 256 species of greatest conservation need in Utah, including:

Four amphibians

23 birds

14 mammals

Four reptiles

22 fish

27 mollusks

16 insects

146 plants

"It's incredible to see the partnerships that the DWR fosters through the Utah Wildlife Action Plan come together every 10 years to work on its revision,” Utah Wildlife Federation Conservation Director Isobel Lingenfelter said. “These partnerships form the backbone of wildlife conservation for Utah's most at-risk species, which gives me hope our grandchildren will get to enjoy wildlife as we do today."

“Utah’s Hogle Zoo has long partnered with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to both highlight and invest in native species conservation in the state,” Utah Hogle Zoo Director of Conservation Dr. Lynne Baker. “In particular, our collaboration has contributed to a greater understanding of the status of wild populations of the Western toad, as well as to the recovery of this unique species in Utah. The Western toad is one of four amphibians listed as species of greatest conservation need in the DWR’s comprehensive Wildlife Action Plan. We are proud to collaborate with the DWR in the recovery of this vulnerable species and other native wildlife.”

Members of the public can get involved in these important conservation efforts by:

Volunteering to work on projects with the DWR and its partners — like Sageland Collaborative — that support native species.

Contributing wildlife observation data to community networks like iNaturalist and eBird.

To learn more about specific species being helped by the Utah Wildlife Action Plan, visit the DWR website and listen to this Wild podcast episode.