Genesis Macon Opens New Dealership Retail Experience Featuring Advanced EV Infrastructure and Concierge Luxury Services

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Macon today announced the grand opening of its new standalone retail facility, marking a significant milestone for luxury automotive experiences in Middle Georgia. The state‑of‑the‑art dealership introduces a modern, hospitality‑driven environment designed to elevate every stage of the ownership journey, from vehicle discovery to long‑term care. With advanced electric‑vehicle (EV) infrastructure, expanded service capabilities, and a suite of concierge‑level amenities, Genesis Macon is redefining what customers can expect from a premium automotive brand.

The new facility represents Genesis’ growing commitment to delivering a refined, customer‑centric retail model across the United States. As the brand continues to expand its award‑winning lineup of sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles, Genesis Macon’s standalone location provides a dedicated space for guests to explore the brand’s design philosophy, technology, and craftsmanship in an environment tailored exclusively to the Genesis experience.

“This opening is a major step forward for both our dealership, its customers and the Genesis brand in Macon, GA,” said the general manager at Genesis Macon. “Our new facility was built around the idea that luxury should feel effortless. From the moment guests walk through the door, they’ll experience a level of hospitality, personalization, and attention to detail that sets Genesis apart.”

A Modern Retail Space Designed for Comfort and Connection

The new Genesis Macon facility features a minimalist, gallery‑inspired design that emphasizes open space, natural materials, and a calm, welcoming atmosphere. The showroom showcases the full Genesis lineup—including the G70, G80, G90, GV70, GV80, and the brand’s growing portfolio of electric vehicles—allowing guests to explore each model in a relaxed, unhurried setting.

Key features of the new car dealership includes:

A dedicated Genesis Studio showroom with immersive product displays

Private consultation lounges for personalized vehicle configuration

A hospitality‑driven guest lounge offering premium refreshments

A transparent, customer‑first service area designed for comfort and convenience

Digital retailing tools online that allows guests to explore, customize, and purchase vehicles on their own terms

“Genesis is a brand built on design, innovation, and hospitality, and this facility brings those values to life,” said the General Manager. “We’ve created a space where guests can slow down, explore, and truly enjoy the process of choosing a luxury vehicle.”

Advanced EV Infrastructure to Support the Future of Mobility

As Genesis accelerates its transition toward an all‑electric lineup, the new Macon dealership is equipped with advanced EV charging infrastructure, including high‑capacity fast chargers capable of supporting current and future Genesis electric models. The facility is designed to accommodate growing demand for EV ownership in Georgia, offering convenient charging options for both sales and service guests.

The dealership’s EV‑ready service center includes:

- High‑speed DC fast chargers for rapid charging

- Level 2 chargers for extended service visits

- Technician training and certification for Genesis EV systems

- Dedicated EV service bays equipped with specialized tools and equipment

“Electric vehicles are the future of luxury mobility, and we’re proud to bring that future to Middle Georgia,” added the general manager. “Our investment in EV infrastructure ensures that Genesis owners have the support, expertise, and convenience they need as the industry evolves.”

Concierge Luxury Services That Redefine Ownership

Genesis Macon’s new facility introduces a suite of concierge‑level services designed to make ownership seamless and enjoyable. These offerings reflect the brand’s commitment to hospitality and include:

Genesis Service Valet, providing complimentary pickup and delivery for service appointments

- At‑home or at‑work test drives, bringing the Genesis experience directly to customers

- Personalized vehicle handovers, including technology walkthroughs and customization support

- White‑glove detailing and maintenance packages

-VIP event invitations, including private previews and community experiences

These services are designed to remove friction from the ownership process, allowing customers to enjoy the benefits of luxury without sacrificing time or convenience.

A Commitment to the Macon Community

Beyond its retail and service offerings, Genesis Macon plans to play an active role in supporting the Middle Georgia community through partnerships, charitable initiatives, and local events. The dealership aims to collaborate with organizations that promote education, arts, and economic development, reflecting Genesis’ global commitment to meaningful community engagement.

“Macon is a vibrant, growing city, and we’re honored to invest in its future,” said the general manager. “Our team is committed not only to delivering exceptional automotive experiences but also to supporting the people and organizations that make this community special.”

About Genesis Macon

Genesis Macon is the region’s premier destination for luxury automotive sales and service, offering a curated selection of Genesis sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles. With a focus on hospitality, innovation, and personalized care, Genesis Macon delivers a refined ownership experience designed around the needs of modern luxury drivers. The dealership proudly serves customers throughout Middle Georgia, including Macon, Warner Robins, Perry, and surrounding communities.

The dealerships address is: 3020 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210

The website is: https://www.genesismacon.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

