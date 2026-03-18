ALM Automotive Expands Middle Georgia Presence With Acquisition of 5 Major Dealerships

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Automotive, one of the Southeast’s fastest‑growing and most customer‑trusted automotive groups, has expanded its footprint in Middle Georgia with the acquisition of ALM CDJR Macon, Hyundai Warner Robins, ALM Hyundai Macon, Mazda Macon, and Genesis Macon. This strategic growth adds five new dealerships to their portfolio, complementing the two existing Middle Georgia locations in Perry, GA and significantly strengthening their presence in the region. With this expansion, they are enhancing their ability to serve customers through increased inventory, elevated service capacity, and a broader network of automotive expertise. This milestone underscores ALM’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional value, convenience, and award‑winning service to drivers across Middle Georgia.

The newly ALM Automotive acquired dealerships include:

ALM CDJR Macon - 3068 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31210

Hyundai Warner Robins – 650 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088

ALM Hyundai Macon – 3010 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31210

Mazda Macon – 3056 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31210

Genesis Macon – 3020 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31210

The existing locations in Middle Georgia are:

ALM KIA Perry - 103 Iffie Road, Perry, GA 31069

ALM CDJR Perry - 100 Iffie Road, Perry, GA 31069

All seven locations will now operate under the ALM Automotive leadership team, led by CEO Khush Bhatia, who continues to guide the company’s rapid growth across Georgia.

A Stronger Automotive Network for Middle Georgia

With this expansion, ALM Automotive now offers Middle Georgia customers:

Access to over 8,000+ new and pre‑owned vehicles across the ALM network

Full lineups from Hyundai, Mazda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and Genesis

Factory‑certified service centers with advanced diagnostic technology

Transparent pricing, fast financing, and ALM’s signature 5‑day/300‑mile exchange policy on pre-owned vehicles

Expanded EV and hybrid inventory, including Hyundai IONIQ models and Mazda electrified options

This acquisition reinforces ALM’s commitment to delivering unmatched value, selection, and service to drivers throughout Macon, Warner Robins, Perry, and surrounding communities.

Brand Highlights

Hyundai Warner Robins & Hyundai Macon

Customers will enjoy Hyundai’s full lineup of SUVs, sedans, hybrids, and EVs, including the Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra, Kona, IONIQ 5, and IONIQ 6. These premier locations offer Hyundai‑certified service, parts, and warranty support.

Mazda Macon

Mazda Macon brings a premium driving experience with models like the CX‑5, CX‑50, CX‑90, Mazda3, and MX‑5 Miata, supported by a full Mazda‑certified service department.

Genesis Macon

Genesis Macon expands luxury access in Middle Georgia with the G70, G80, G90, GV70, and GV80, offering concierge‑level service and premium ownership benefits.

Commitment to Community and Continuity

ALM Automotive has highly skilled staff at each dealership to ensure seamless continuity for customers. All existing service appointments, warranties, and maintenance plans will continue without interruption.

“Middle Georgia is an incredible community, and we’re proud to invest in its future,” said ALM leadership. “Our mission is simple: deliver more selection, more value, and a better automotive experience for every customer.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What dealerships did ALM Automotive acquire in Middle Georgia?

ALM acquired ALM CDJR Perry, ALM CDJR Macon, ALM KIA Perry, Hyundai Warner Robins, ALM Hyundai Macon, Mazda Macon, and Genesis Macon.

Where are the new ALM dealerships located?

Addresses are listed above, including locations on Iffie Road in Perry, GA, Russell Parkway in Warner Robins, GA, and Riverside Drive in Macon, GA.

Does ALM Automotive honor existing warranties and service plans?

Yes. All warranties, service contracts, and maintenance plans remain fully valid. Check with our service team for more details.

Can customers access ALM’s statewide inventory from these locations?

Absolutely. All seven dealerships now connect to ALM’s 8,000+ vehicle network.

Do the Middle Georgia ALM dealerships offer EVs and hybrids?

Yes. Hyundai’s IONIQ lineup, Mazda electrified models, and Genesis luxury options are available.

With the addition of these dealerships in middle Georgia, ALM Automotive is entering a new chapter of growth built on service, trust, and long‑term community investment. This expansion strengthens ALM’s ability to deliver exceptional value, a wider selection of vehicles, and a more seamless ownership experience for drivers across Middle Georgia. As ALM continues to grow its statewide network, the company remains focused on the principles that have defined its success for more than two decades: transparent pricing, customer‑first service, and a commitment to helping every driver find the right vehicle with confidence. This milestone marks not just an expansion of locations, but an expansion of opportunity — for customers, employees, and the communities ALM proudly serves. For more information visit the website at https://www.almmiddlegeorgia.com/

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