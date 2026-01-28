Brown & Root Industrial Services Relocates Engineering and Construction Operations to Metairie, LA

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown & Root Industrial Services (BRIS) is proud to announce the relocation of its Engineering and Construction operations to Three Lakeway Place in Metairie, Louisiana. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing investment in the Greater New Orleans region.

After operating from its current office since Hurricane Katrina, the relocation provides enhanced convenience for clients and employees, positioning BRIS Engineering for future growth.

This office will also house BRIS’s Laser Scanning, Survey and Permitting teams, further strengthening the company’s integrated project delivery capabilities.

“This relocation is more than just a change of address - it’s a reaffirmation of our dedication to the communities we serve and the partnerships we value,” said David Bradley, Vice President of Engineering. “We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional engineering solutions from our new location in Metairie.”

For over 50 years, Brown & Root’s engineering and construction professionals have supported the region’s refining, petrochemical, chemical, midstream, energy transition and industrial markets. Establishing a modern, centrally located office ensures the team remains well-positioned to meet evolving industry needs while maintaining the high standards of quality, responsiveness and technical excellence that clients expect.

About BRIS Engineering, LLC

BRIS Engineering, LLC (BRIS Engineering) offers a comprehensive range of engineering, procurement, and construction services to clients across the refining, petrochemical and chemical, midstream, terminal, alternative fuels, energy transition and other industrial sectors. With primary offices across the U.S. Gulf Coast, its team of licensed professionals brings extensive expertise across multiple engineering disciplines.

BRIS Engineering adds unique value through its ability to self-perform services often subcontracted by competitors, including surveying and high-definition laser scanning. In partnership with Brown & Root’s Construction and Specialty Services groups, BRIS Engineering provides fully integrated design-build execution, offering clients seamless project execution from concept to completion.

