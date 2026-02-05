FinOpsly Raises $4.45M to Bring Real-Time Value-Control™ to Cloud, Data, and AI Spend

FinOpsly raises $4.45M led by Cultivation Capital to help companies prevent cloud, data, and AI cost overruns before they happen.

Enterprises don’t have a visibility problem. They have a value control problem.” — Kiran Jain, Co-Founder of FinOpsly

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinOpsly , the company behind the Value-Control™ platform for cloud, data, and AI economics, today announced the close of a $4.45 million funding round led by Cultivation Capital, with participation from Hyde Park Ventures, North Coast Ventures, Cintrifuse Capital, and 71/70 Angels.As enterprises accelerate adoption of cloud, data platforms, and AI, technology spend is growing faster than teams can control it. While most organizations have visibility into their costs, understanding what that spend delivers, and acting on it in real time, remains largely manual, fragmented, and reactive.“Enterprises don’t have a visibility problem — they have a control problem,” said Kiran Jain, Co-Founder of FinOpsly. “Teams can see costs, but they struggle to tie them to business value or take action before overruns occur. FinOpsly was built to change that.”FinOpsly helps enterprises map cloud, data, and AI spend to real business value, such as products, teams, and workloads, and uses an agentic, explainable AI to automatically prevent waste and cost overruns as they happen. Unlike traditional cost management tools that stop at reporting, FinOpsly delivers real-time control through intelligent agents that can safely explain decisions and take action across environments including AWS, Azure, Snowflake, with support for Databricks coming soon.The new funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand go-to-market efforts, and deepen FinOpsly’s agentic automation capabilities across cloud, data, and AI workloads.“FinOpsly is addressing one of the most urgent problems facing modern enterprises,” said Brian Matthews, Cofounder and General Partner at Cultivation Capital. “Their focus on connecting spend to business value and delivering control through an agentic, AI-native platform represents a meaningful shift from dashboards to execution.”FinOpsly is already used by enterprise teams to prevent runaway workloads, reduce cost surprises, and move from reactive cost management to proactive value control, delivering measurable ROI in weeks, not quarters.About FinOpslyFinOpsly is the Value-Control™ platform for Cloud, Data, and AI economics. Built as an AI-native, agentic system of action, FinOpsly helps enterprises connect technology spend to business value and automatically control waste across complex environments.FinOpsly is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Learn more at www.finopsly.com About Cultivation CapitalCultivation Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in software technology, life sciences, agriculture technology, and geospatial technology companies. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has invested in over 150 companies and is recognized as one of the most active early-stage investors in the United States. For more information, visit https://cultivationcapital.com

