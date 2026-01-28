Don Peter’s Carniceria Launches New Delivery Service

A Legacy Butcher Shop Brings Its Celebrated In-Store Quality to LA Doorsteps

RIALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Peter’s Carniceria, a respected Southern California brick-and-mortar butcher shop known for premium meats and exceptional customer service, has officially launched a new e-commerce website supporting home delivery in the Los Angeles area. The new platform marks an important milestone for the business, allowing customers to enjoy the same high-quality products that were once available only in-store, now delivered directly to their homes.Family-owned and operated, Don Peter’s Carniceria has earned a loyal following by never compromising on quality. The shop offers USDA Prime beef, premium cuts, the highest-grade Australian-certified MS8 Wagyu, and Japanese-certified A5 Wagyu, renowned for its exceptional marbling and flavor.Increasing Accessibility to Premium MeatsThe launch of the beloved butcher’s new delivery service was designed to extend the core values of Don Peter’s Carniceria beyond its physical location. Customers throughout the Los Angeles area can now browse, select, and order premium meats online with confidence, knowing that every product reflects the same high standards that built the shop’s reputation.Orders are cut fresh, carefully prepared, and shipped frozen to preserve peak quality. Customers looking for convenient, regular delivery of top-quality meats can also subscribe to receive curated meat delivery boxes from Don Peter’s Carniceria. Meat lovers can sign up for weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly deliveries, and additional discounts are available for purchases of $120 or more.“Our new website is about giving more customers access to our quality products and exceptional service,” said co-owner David Contreras. “We’ve built our business by focusing on selling the finest cuts of meat and treating our valued clients to a personalized shopping experience. Launching our delivery service allows us to reach more customers throughout Los Angeles without sacrificing our important values.”Unique Offerings, Now Available OnlineIn addition to premium meats, Don Peter’s Carniceria is known for its specialty products, including tender brisket beef jerky and specialty spice rubs and sauces, along with a distinctive selection of Mexican candies. These unique offerings (rarely found at big-chain supermarkets) are now available to a wider audience through the online platform.Hospitality Extends Beyond the StorefrontRegular customers have come to prize the personalized experience of shopping at Don Peter’s Carniceria’s two storefronts in Rialto and Whittier, LA. Now, families throughout Los Angeles can enjoy the same unparalleled quality and customer care.Don Peter’s Carniceria’s skilled, state-certified meat cutters are available to answer any questions about meat delivery. They can also customize the type, cut, and size of each meat ordered, perfectly tailoring it to each home chef’s recipe or cooking method.With the launch of its new website and LA-area delivery service, Don Peter’s Carniceria continues its evolution from a legacy butcher shop into a modern, customer-driven destination.For more information or to place an order, visit www.donpeterscarnicerias.com

