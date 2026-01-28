Caledonian Customs Expands High-Quality Remodeling Services Across Johnson County Kansas

Caledonian Customs provides professional home remodeling services for homeowners throughout Overland Park and Johnson County.

Locally owned remodeling company delivers full-service renovations for homeowners in Overland Park Leawood Olathe and surrounding communities

At Caledonian Customs, our focus has always been on clear communication, dependable timelines, and quality workmanship homeowners can feel confident in. Expanding in Johnson County, Kansas” — Christopher McEleny, Founder and Owner, Caledonian Customs LLC

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caledonian Customs LLC a locally owned and operated remodeling company is expanding its residential renovation services throughout Johnson County Kansas.Known for reliable craftsmanship transparent communication and consistent project execution Caledonian Customs continues to help homeowners transform kitchens bathrooms basements and entire homes with confidence.Serving Overland Park Leawood Olathe Lenexa Prairie Village and surrounding areas Caledonian Customs specializes in full-service remodeling solutions including kitchen renovations bathroom remodels basement finishing structural repairs and custom interior improvements. The company works closely with homeowners to ensure projects stay organized efficient and professionally managed from start to finish.“Our focus has always been delivering quality work while making the remodeling process straightforward and stress-free for homeowners,” said Christopher McEleny owner of Caledonian Customs. “People want clear expectations honest pricing and a contractor they can trust inside their home. That is what we aim to provide on every project.”Caledonian Customs manages every phase of construction including planning demolition framing electrical plumbing drywall flooring trim and final finishes. This turnkey approach allows homeowners to work with one trusted contractor rather than coordinating multiple trades on their own.The company has completed a wide range of projects across the Kansas City metro area including kitchen remodels bathroom conversions basement transformations and structural repairs. Each project is approached with attention to detail clear scheduling and consistent on-site oversight.As demand for professional remodeling services continues to grow in Johnson County Caledonian Customs remains committed to delivering dependable workmanship and long-term value for local homeowners.Homeowners interested in learning more about Caledonian Customs or requesting a consultation can visit the company website or contact the team directly.COMPANY INFORMATIONCaledonian Customs LLCRemodeling and Construction ServicesServing Johnson County KansasWebsite: https://www.ccsaplus.com Phone: 913-669-5787Email: Chris@ccsaplus.com

