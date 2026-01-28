Chapelton Vineyards Names Mark Schabel General Manager and Head Winemaker

Mark Schabel, General Manager and Head Winemaker at Chapelton Vineyards.

Chapelton Vineyards appoints industry veteran Mark Schabel to lead winemaking and operations as the Washington County winery enters its next phase of growth.

It’s a very exciting moment for Chapelton—possibly the most exciting since we first opened our doors a little over three years ago.” — Co-Founder Kurt Lyn

WASHINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapelton Vineyards has announced the appointment of Mark Schabel as General Manager and Head Winemaker, a move that signals the next phase of growth for the Washington County winery as it continues to refine its estate-driven approach to winemaking and hospitality.Schabel brings extensive experience across vineyard management, cellar operations, and winery leadership. His career spans multiple premium wine programs, where he has overseen harvests, production planning, and team development while maintaining a strong focus on quality and consistency.In his new role at Chapelton, Schabel will oversee all winemaking operations while also guiding day-to-day winery management, hospitality strategy, and long-term planning. His dual appointment reflects Chapelton’s philosophy that wine quality and guest experience are inseparable.“It’s a very exciting moment for Chapelton—possibly the most exciting since we first opened our doors a little over three years ago,” said the winery’s ownership. “Mark is joining us at exactly the right time. After more than a year and a half of searching, we are incredibly fortunate to welcome someone of his caliber and vision, and we’re thrilled he chose to bring his talents to Texas.”Chapelton Vineyards, located in historic Washington, Texas, has steadily built a reputation for wines that emphasize balance, structure, and regional character. Recent investments in vineyard practices and production infrastructure have positioned the winery for its next stage of development, with Schabel playing a central role in shaping that evolution.Schabel is known for a collaborative leadership style and a practical, site-focused approach to winemaking. At Chapelton, his priorities include refining vineyard protocols, enhancing cellar techniques, and working closely with the hospitality team to ensure the estate experience reflects the wines themselves.Beyond production, Schabel will focus on aligning operational systems across the winery, from harvest planning to tasting room flow. This integrated approach is intended to support both quality improvements and sustainable growth.The appointment comes at a time when Texas wineries continue to gain national attention, and Chapelton sees opportunity in further defining its voice within the region. With Schabel’s leadership, the winery aims to deepen its connection between vineyard, cellar, and community.Chapelton Vineyards remains committed to craftsmanship, authenticity, and a sense of place. As the winery looks ahead, Schabel’s appointment underscores a long-term vision centered on quality, consistency, and thoughtful growth.About Chapelton VineyardsChapelton Vineyards is a 75-acre wine estate located in historic Washington, dedicated to crafting expressive, high-quality wines and offering thoughtful hospitality experiences rooted in craftsmanship, community, and place.Chapelton’s portfolio includes premium reds, whites, and sparkling wines crafted from both estate-grown fruit and select grapes sourced from established growing regions. Estate varietals include Black Spanish, Merlot, Tempranillo, and Blanc du Bois. Since opening its doors, Chapelton has gained recognition for its refined wines, curated events, and commitment to elevating Texas winemaking.For more information, visit Chapeltonvineyards.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.