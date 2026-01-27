Submit Release
DPH Stands Down Winter Storm Triage Line; Care Line Resumes Normal Hours

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Jan. 27, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is standing down its winter storm-related Triage Line for eligibility for Medical Equipment Power Shelters (MEPS) as of 2 p.m. today and resuming normal hours of the agency’s CareLine (1-855-472-3432) at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 27. 

Both services had been operating on a 24-hour basis since Jan. 23.

The Care Line will resume its normal operating hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

DPH encourages residents to visit dph.sc.gov or scemd.org for more information about winter weather.

