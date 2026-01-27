DPH Stands Down Winter Storm Triage Line; Care Line Resumes Normal Hours
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Jan. 27, 2026
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is standing down its winter storm-related Triage Line for eligibility for Medical Equipment Power Shelters (MEPS) as of 2 p.m. today and resuming normal hours of the agency’s CareLine (1-855-472-3432) at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Both services had been operating on a 24-hour basis since Jan. 23.
The Care Line will resume its normal operating hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DPH encourages residents to visit dph.sc.gov or scemd.org for more information about winter weather.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.