Rabid Animals Confirmed in Charleston and Lexington Counties; Three Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 28, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon from Charleston County and a bat from Lexington County have tested positive for rabies.

In Charleston County, a bat was found near Middle River Way and Charleywood Landing, in North Charleston S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined per the Rabies Control Act.

In Lexington County, a raccoon was found near Wescott Road and Wood Moor Place in Columbia, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined per the Rabies Control Act.

The Charleston County bat and the Lexington County raccoon were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing May 26, 2026, and were confirmed to have rabies May 27, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this bat, raccoon, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's rabies 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands. Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.” Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent;

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or

They have been in direct contact with a bat.

“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina's ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” McCollister said.

You cannot tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory. Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. In 2026, the Charleston County bat was the fifth animal to test positive for rabies in that county, and the Lexington County raccoon was the fourth animal to test positive for rabies in that county. There have been 42 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina eight were in Charleston County and three were in Lexington County.

Contact information for your local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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