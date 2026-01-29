Mentenna Introduces Interactive AI-Assisted Reading to Transform How Readers Engage With Digital Books

Mentenna's Interactive AI-Assisted Reading

An AI-powered reading experience that helps readers understand, navigate, and engage with digital books in more adaptive ways.

Our AI-assisted reading platform allows users to engage with books in completely new ways.” — Zvezdana Bajic, CEO

WY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentenna, an AI-powered digital publishing and reading platform, has introduced a new interactive reading experience designed to help readers better understand, absorb, and engage with books in a mobile-first digital environment.

Unlike traditional e-books that present static text, Mentenna integrates artificial intelligence directly into the reading experience, allowing readers to interact with content in real time. The platform is built to support deeper comprehension, flexible reading styles, and accessibility across devices and languages.

Interactive Reading Designed for Understanding, Not Just Consumption

Mentenna’s AI-assisted reading tools are designed to adapt to individual reading preferences and cognitive needs. Readers can move through content at their own pace, switch between reading and listening, and request clarification directly within the text.

Key features include:

- AI-powered text elaboration, allowing readers to ask questions about specific passages and receive contextual explanations

- Bionic reading support, helping readers focus on key parts of words to improve reading speed and efficiency

- Custom book fonts, optimized for comfortable long-form reading

- Bookmarks, highlights, and notes, synchronized across devices for seamless progress tracking

- Cross-device compatibility, allowing reading on smartphones, tablets, and desktops without interruption

- Audio listening, that’s coming soon, enabling users to read, listen, or combine both simultaneously

These tools are particularly suited for educational, non-fiction, and complex texts where readers benefit from clarification and adaptive learning support.

AI as a Reading Companion, Not a Replacement

Mentenna positions artificial intelligence as a supportive layer rather than a replacement for authors or original content. The AI operates within the boundaries of the text, helping readers unpack ideas, summarize sections, or rephrase difficult concepts without altering the author’s intent.

This approach allows readers to stay engaged with challenging material while maintaining the integrity of the original work.

Supporting Global Access to Knowledge

The interactive reading experience complements Mentenna’s broader mission to improve global access to knowledge. The platform supports books in dozens of languages and focuses on making content accessible to readers in regions and linguistic communities that are often underserved by traditional publishing models.

By combining AI-assisted publishing with interactive reading tools, Mentenna aims to reduce barriers related to language, comprehension, and accessibility.

About Mentenna

Mentenna is an AI-powered digital reading and publishing platform focused on global knowledge access. By combining AI-assisted content creation, large-scale translation, and interactive reading experiences, Mentenna connects authors and readers across languages and cultures.

For more information, visit https://www.mentenna.com

Media Kit: https://www.mentenna.com/media-kit

Media Contact

Mentenna Team

Email: press@mentenna.com

Website: https://www.mentenna.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.