Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 Returns to Dubai This Valentine’s Day

Comedy Mixtape Vol 2

South Asia’s top stand-up comedians reunite in Dubai for Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 on 14 Feb 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 reflects our focus on presenting contemporary stand-up comedy at scale, bringing influential voices together for a shared live experience.” — Deepak Pawar & Deepak Choudhary

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai’s live entertainment calendar is set for a major highlight this Valentine’s Day with the announcement of Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2, scheduled to take place on 14 February 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is being brought to the city by Midas Events and Eva Live Middle East, in partnership with DXB LIVE.Building on the success of its previous edition, Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 is positioned as one of the region’s most prominent stand-up comedy showcases, bringing together a curated lineup of South Asia’s leading comic performers for a single evening of live entertainment. From 6:00 PM onwards, audiences can expect high-energy performances by Munawar, Harsh Gujral, Ravi Gupta, Kanan Gill, Kaustubh, Mohd Suhel, Urjita Wani, Sonali Thakker And Vivek DesaiThe event reflects the growing popularity of stand-up comedy as a mainstream entertainment format across the Middle East, driven by a new generation of performers who have successfully bridged live stage performances with strong digital followings. Organisers note that Dubai’s multicultural audience and appetite for premium large-format shows continue to make the city an ideal destination for comedy-led productions.Commenting on the return of the event, Deepak Pawar, Founder and Director, Midas Events, and Deepak Choudhary, Partner Midas Events and founder of Eva Live Middle East, said in a joint statement: “Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 reflects our continued focus on presenting contemporary stand-up comedy at scale. Bringing together some of the most influential voices in comedy today allows us to create a live experience that is relevant, engaging, and rooted in shared moments of laughter.”From a venue and production perspective, the partnership with DXB LIVE further strengthens the event’s positioning within Dubai’s entertainment ecosystem. Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President, DXB LIVE, added: “Dubai has firmly established itself as a global hub for live entertainment, and comedy continues to play an increasingly important role in that landscape. Events like Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 demonstrate how professionally curated shows can bring diverse audiences together while reinforcing the city’s reputation for world-class event experiences.”Timed with Valentine’s Day, the event offers an alternative celebration centred on laughter and shared experiences. Tickets for Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 are now available, with organisers anticipating strong demand ahead of the event.For more information & tickets: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/104551/comedy-mixtape-vol-2

