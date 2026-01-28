BCKD and Multinational Holding Company SVCV Acquires Hyped Media

SVCV

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global financial hybrid firm BCKD Capital is acquiring Hyped Media, a Hong Kong-based media company with news outlets including its portfolio of digital media brands TheBritExpress, CelebDispatch, TheWorldExpress, The Pose, and Le Protagonist as the first company under the media portfolio for its newly launched multinational holding company “ SVCV .”The acquisition strengthens SVCV’s global media and content platform, expanding its footprint across news, culture, entertainment, and digital publishing.The Firm has also identified roughly one thousand private companies as potential targets for its 100+ acquisitions over the next ten years, as it expands its vertically integrated ecosystem portfolio across multiple industries. This expansion includes the launch of ten flagship brands and original content initiatives, including its own fashion house, content production studio, AI and cloud services platform, and additional verticals.SVCV’s unique acquisition and expansion model, as well as its approach to globalization, emphasizes founders and culture, with a strong belief in collaboration and innovation as drivers of future cultural trends and long-term shareholder returns.BCKD Capital serves as the management for its holding company “SVCV”, which positions itself as “The Next Generation’s Group” with a “founder and culture first” philosophy, along with its own flagship brands, which are a luxury and fashion house, a content production studio and streaming, data, artificial intelligence, and financial services.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.About BCKD CapitalBCKD Capital is a global financial institution and asset-creation platform established to develop, acquire, and scale the next generation of cultural, luxury, media, technology, and consumer enterprises. Through its multi-division structure, it manages a diversified ecosystem of operating companies and investment vehicles.About SVCVSVCV is a multinational holding company, "The Next-Generation’s Group," built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform to house and grow both acquired and internally developed brands across key verticals including luxury, media & streaming, data & AI, and financial services.

