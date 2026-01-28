K2 Corporate Mobility Achieves EcoVadis Gold

K2 Corporate Mobility has achieved EcoVadis Gold, placing them among the top 5 percent of companies assessed globally for sustainability performance.

Sustainability is not separate from our service, it sits at the heart of everything we do, shaping how we build trust, protect people and deliver better outcomes every day.” — Linda Rafferty

UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2 Corporate Mobility has achieved EcoVadis Gold , placing them among the top 5 percent of companies assessed globally for sustainability performance.This certification reflects the progress they have made across their environmental, social, ethical, and governance practices, which support their delivery of mobility and related services across the globe.EcoVadis is a globally recognised sustainability ratings platform, assessing organisations across four core themes: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Their assessment is evidence based, requiring organisations to demonstrate how policies are implemented in practice, how risks are managed, and how continuous improvement is embedded across operations and supply chains.Achieving EcoVadis Gold is a rigorous process. It requires transparency, accountability, and consistent performance across multiple areas of a business. The certification provides an independent benchmark against which companies can measure their ESG progress and challenge themselves to do better.Having previously achieved Gold and then moved to Silver, K2 used that outcome as an opportunity to reflect, learn, and strengthen their approach. The return to Gold reflects focused action, improved governance, and a renewed emphasis on embedding sustainability into how they operate.Linda Rafferty, K2’s Global Head of Compliance & ESG, commented:“Achieving EcoVadis Gold is a proud moment for our business. It reflects the commitment our people bring to their work, the high standards we set for ourselves and our partners, and the responsibility we feel towards our clients and the global talent we support. Sustainability is not separate from our service, it sits at the heart of everything we do, shaping how we build trust, protect people and deliver better outcomes every day.”For K2’s clients, EcoVadis Gold provides independent assurance that sustainability is embedded within K2’s business and partner ecosystem. It also supports their own ESG objectives and reinforces confidence that their global mobility programmes are being delivered responsibly, ethically, and with care for people and communities.For relocating employees and their families, K2’s EcoVadis Gold certification reflects the organisation’s commitment to fair treatment, wellbeing, and support throughout the relocation journey, from their home to their new destination.EcoVadis Gold is an important milestone, but it is not the destination - for K2 or any other organisation. K2’s ESG journey continues to evolve as expectations rise and responsibilities grow. They remain committed to strengthening environmental practices, supporting their people and partners, operating ethically, and contributing positively to the communities they serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.