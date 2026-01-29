CognyX AI Launches Chatbix.AI: A No-Code AI Agent Platform for Customer Support

Chatbix AI Agent Chatbix AI Dashboard | Chatbix.ai Launch | Create an AI Chatbot Trained on Your Website and PDFs, Chatbix.ai Launch Demo Chatbix.ai Launch | Create an AI Chatbot Trained on Your Website and PDFs, Chatbix.ai Launch Demo

Ahmedabad based CognyX AI announces Chatbix.AI, a no code platform to build and deploy AI agents that automate customer support across channels.

Chatbix.AI makes it easy for any business to build and deploy AI agents in minutes, without code, while keeping answers grounded in their own knowledge.” — CognyX AI Leadership Team

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CognyX AI today announced the launch of Chatbix.AI, a no code platform designed to help organizations build, train, and deploy AI agents for customer support.Customer support teams often receive high volumes of similar questions across multiple channels, including websites, messaging apps, and support inboxes. At the same time, the information required to answer these questions is frequently distributed across help center articles, product documentation, policy pages, internal notes, and operational playbooks. Chatbix.AI is intended to help centralize this workflow by allowing businesses to configure an AI agent, connect approved knowledge sources, and deploy the agent for routine support interactions, while preserving a clear path to hand off conversations to human agents when needed.Chatbix.AI is built for teams that want a configuration first approach rather than a custom coded implementation. Using a no code interface, organizations can set up an agent’s scope, define the categories of questions it should address, and choose content sources that the agent can reference when generating answers. These sources may include FAQs, documentation, shipping and return policies, service descriptions, onboarding guides, and other support materials maintained by the business. Organizations can update these sources over time to keep answers aligned with current product and policy information.According to CognyX AI, Chatbix.AI is designed to support practical deployment workflows. Teams can validate responses during an initial rollout, monitor which topics are being handled, and refine knowledge sources and escalation rules to better match customer needs. Escalation is designed for scenarios where a question is outside the configured scope, where a customer needs account specific assistance, or where a case requires human judgment.“Chatbix.AI was developed to support a structured workflow for AI assisted customer support, including knowledge setup, channel deployment, and escalation to human teams,” said the CognyX AI team. “The product is intended for organizations that want to implement AI agents in a manageable way that can be maintained alongside their existing support content.”Chatbix.AI includes capabilities commonly used in AI customer support deployments, including:1 .No code setup to create AI agents for customer support2. Knowledge training based on business content such as FAQs, help center articles, and documentation3. Multilingual interactions to support customers across regions4. Deployment options for websites and compatible support channels5. Human handoff options for escalation to support staff6. Integration options using APIs and automation toolsChatbix.AI is intended for customer support scenarios such as product and service questions, order and delivery inquiries, returns and refund guidance, appointment related information, account and login assistance, and general help desk workflows. For each organization, the expected coverage depends on the knowledge sources connected, the scope configured during setup, and the rules used to determine when a human handoff should occur.CognyX AI stated that Chatbix.AI is designed for a range of company sizes, including startups establishing their first support workflows, ecommerce brands handling repetitive pre purchase questions, service businesses receiving appointment and policy inquiries, and teams looking to standardize support answers across multiple channels. For many organizations, the initial implementation typically involves preparing support content, selecting approved documents for training, defining escalation rules, and launching the agent in a limited setting before expanding to additional channels.In addition to customer facing support, Chatbix.AI can also be used for internal knowledge assistance, depending on an organization’s content and access policies. Examples include onboarding information, internal process questions, IT help desk FAQs, and operations guidance, where responses are expected to come from approved documentation. CognyX AI noted that internal deployments should be planned with appropriate governance, including clear content ownership and routine updates when processes change.The launch of Chatbix.AI aligns with CognyX AI’s broader work in applied AI development. CognyX AI is an AI development company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and provides services in areas including generative AI, AI agent development, machine learning, and intelligent automation. The company works with organizations on initiatives such as AI powered customer support, knowledge automation, and workflow optimization, with implementation approaches that vary based on data readiness, integration needs, and operational requirements.For businesses evaluating an AI agent platform , CognyX AI recommends defining success criteria in operational terms, such as response consistency, coverage of routine questions, and escalation quality, then iterating based on real usage. Organizations should also align deployments with customer experience requirements, compliance needs, and content governance practices, including how knowledge sources are maintained and reviewed.Chatbix.AI is available at www.chatbix.ai More information about CognyX AI is available at www.cognyx.ai About Chatbix.AIChatbix.AI is a no code platform designed to help organizations create and deploy AI agents for customer support. The platform supports knowledge training, multilingual interactions, deployment options across channels, escalation to human teams, and integrations through APIs and automation tools.About CognyX AICognyX AI is an AI development company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company provides services in generative AI solutions, AI agents, machine learning, and intelligent automation for business workflows.Media ContactCognyX AI TeamCognyX AIEmail: press@cognyx.aiWebsite: www.cognyx.ai Product: www.chatbix.ai

