Derby Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS #6
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5000465
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/26/2026 @ 2227 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #5 / Driving on a Criminally Suspended License #6
ACCUSED: Marcel Cotnoir
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were actively patrolling the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers observed a motor vehicle law violation and initiated a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, Troopers observed the operator and passenger switch seats.
Investigation revealed the operator to by Marcel Cotnoir (49) of Barton, VT. Cotnoir displayed several signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and driving on a criminally suspended license.
Cotnoir was processed at the Derby Barracks and later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
