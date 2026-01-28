Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS #6

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5000465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2026 @ 2227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #5 / Driving on a Criminally Suspended License #6

 

ACCUSED:     Marcel Cotnoir                                           

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were actively patrolling the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers observed a motor vehicle law violation and initiated a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, Troopers observed the operator and passenger switch seats.

Investigation revealed the operator to by Marcel Cotnoir (49) of Barton, VT. Cotnoir displayed several signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and driving on a criminally suspended license.

Cotnoir was processed at the Derby Barracks and later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:       01/27/1230 hours     

COURT: Orleans County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION:      Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

