Wednesday, January 28, 2026
CANADA, January 27 - Note: All times local
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
12:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.
1:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.
4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Yukon, Currie Dixon.
7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a First Ministers’ working dinner.
Closed to media
