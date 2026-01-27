Submit Release
Wednesday, January 28, 2026

CANADA, January 27 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

12:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

Note for media:

1:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

Note for media:

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Yukon, Currie Dixon.

Note for media:

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a First Ministers’ working dinner.

Closed to media

