Wednesday, January 28, 2026

CANADA, January 27 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

West Block

Parliament Hill

12:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

1:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Yukon, Currie Dixon.

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a First Ministers’ working dinner.

