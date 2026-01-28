Serving Something Greater: CBP Earns Award for Supporting Those Who Serve

CBP Accepts Seven Seals Award for its Support of Reserve Service Members

A strong organization is built on people who know what it means to serve something greater than themselves—and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is being recognized as one such place. Every day, CBP’s workforce demonstrates a commitment to the safety and security of the nation. This spirit of service is especially evident in the agency’s support for military members, both in uniform and as part of the CBP team.

CBP was recently honored with the Department of War’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Seven Seals Award. This prestigious recognition is the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR to honor individuals and organizations who foster supportive work environments for Reserve Service members. The Seven Seals Award is a testament to CBP’s dedication to those who serve our country in multiple capacities.

By providing flexible schedules, including time off before and after deployments, and maintaining benefits during periods of service, CBP ensures that military service members can balance their civilian careers with their military duties. This flexibility and support empower Guard and Reserve members to carry out their duties without sacrificing their professional growth or personal wellbeing.

At the Awards Ceremony on Jan. 16 in Jacksonville, Fla., representatives from CBP’s National Recruitment and Law Enforcement Divisions accepted the Seven Seals Award. For CBP, this award reflects the agency’s commitment to military hiring and support and is a reminder that these efforts do not go unnoticed.

Today, more than 2,000 active Guard and Reserve members serve within CBP’s ranks. They bring unique skills, perspectives, and a spirit of service that directly strengthen the agency’s mission to safeguard America’s borders. Their dedication and resilience inspire their colleagues and elevate the entire organization.

CBP’s support for military members has been recognized before. In 2025, CBP was named one of Military.com’s Top 25 Employers for Veterans and a Top Employer for Military Spouses—the only federal agency to receive both honors. These accolades highlight CBP’s approach to supporting those who have served and those who continue to serve.

CBP’s policies and programs accommodate the realities of military life, including training, deployments, and other service commitments for its service members. With that perspective embedded in its approach, CBP provides guidance on employment benefits, health resources and assistance with military-earned benefits to ensure that service members and their families have the tools they need to thrive.