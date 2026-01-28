Houston Hits High Mark on Condominium Penthouse Pricing

Penthouse at The St. Regis Residences, Houston

The St. Regis Residences, Houston, the brand’s first standalone condominium in Texas, hits penthouse record-breaking price per square-foot.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The St. Regis Residences, Houston , the luxury brand’s first standalone-residential development in Texas, reported today that one remaining penthouse, priced at $14.5M, is available for purchase at $3,100 per square foot.According to Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, who is managing sales and marketing for the project, this pricing milestone is the highest per square foot ever recorded in the history of condominium sales in Houston.“The last available penthouse at The St. Regis Residences underscores the strength and maturity of Houston’s luxury market,” said Catherine Lee, President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Texas. "Discerning buyers are consistently choosing standalone branded residences that deliver enduring quality, trusted service, and global brand recognition — all of which is evidenced by the premium price-per-square-foot. Opportunities of this caliber, particularly at this level of scarcity, are increasingly rare.”The limited collection of seven penthouses, three duplex penthouses and four sub penthouses span an impressive 4,500 to 6,500 square feet. Six of the seven condominiums have sold, most recently at record-breaking purchase prices, including $17,995,000 and $14,995,000.“The demand for this level of condominium in Houston continues to show the market is prime for a new paradigm of residential experience and the impeccable service of legendary hospitality that The St. Regis brand is known for,” said Sunny Bathija, owner and developer of The St. Regis Residences, Houston and CEO of Satya.Bathija reports that at the close of 2025 the condominium secured $80M in sales in less than 30 days with $180M in gross sales.The 37-story curvilinear tower, designed by global architecture studio Pickard Chilton, will create a distinct presence on the northern bank of Houston’s prestigious River Oaks neighborhood. Nestled on 3.8 acres of secluded, bucolic land at 102 Asbury St., each of the exclusive collection of 90 residences (includes seven penthouses) will feature panoramic views. Owners will enjoy legendary St. Regis butler service, valet, concierge, and access to over 40,000 square feet of private amenities. These include the Astor dining room and cognac bar on the 20th floor, a resort-style pool deck with cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness area, spa, wellness center, owner’s lounge, pet spa, landscaped butterfly gardens, and full building generator backup. The condominium’s location is within walking distance of Houston’s iconic cultural and recreational destinations including Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens and Memorial Park.Satya, owner and developer of The St. Regis Residences, Houston has assembled an exemplary project team to include Pickard Chilton, design architect; Kirksey, project architect; ForrestPerkins, interior designer; KW Landscape Architects, landscape architect; Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, sales and marketing; Marriott International will manage The Residences.Groundbreaking is anticipated for Q1 2026 with completion slated for Q1 2029. Residences start at $3 million.For additional information on The St. Regis Residences, Houston, please visit srresidenceshouston.com . To schedule an appointment at the sales gallery, located at 5441 Memorial Dr., contact sales@srresidenceshouston.com or call 713.999.3758.The St. Regis Residences, Houston are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc., or its affiliates (“Marriott”). SR Luxury Condominium, LTD uses the St. Regis marks under a license from Marriott which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein. Penthouse Renderings (courtesy of Shimahara Visual)

