'Original Love' Book Release Coming Soon

Original Love front cover Author Glenn Aparicio Parry

In his new book, Glenn Aparicio Parry delves into the spiritual origins and deeper universal meaning of LOVE

A beautifully crafted, beautifully written Symposium on the nature and ubiquity of Love...” — Anne Baring, author of Divine Wisdom and the Holy Spirit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SelectBooks is pleased to announce the release of Original Love : The Timeless Source of Wholeness by Glenn Aparicio Parry (ISBN: 978-1-59079-574-3; $17.95 US). Following the release of Parry’s earlier titles, Original Thinking: A Radical Revisioning of Time, Humanity, and Nature (North Atlantic Books, 2015) and Original Politics: Making America Sacred Again (SelectBooks, 2020), Original Love represents the third and final installment in his “Original Trilogy.” The book is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.Original Love extends far beyond the conventional notion of romantic love. It is love from the origin or Source, love that has always been here and always will be here, love that is timeless and whole. The book tells the story of how love, humanity, nature, and consciousness coevolved. Parry makes a compelling argument for love as the most powerful force in the universe with the capacity to integrate the wisdom of the ages, including the feminine and Indigenous wisdom that has been pushed aside in our relentless pursuit of progress.Original Love draws from a diverse range of spiritual traditions, intellectual sources, and thought leaders to assemble a comprehensive view of its subject. Some important 20th century figures include Joseph Campbell, known for his series of television interviews with Bill Moyers, produced by PBS as The Power of Myth, scholar, philosopher, and contemporary mystic Jean Houston, and the Swiss philosopher and author of The Everpresent Origin, Jean Gebser. Gebser’s description of the structures of consciousness is particularly important to Parry’s discussion of love as a unifying force and stands in stark contrast to the polarization that is so prevalent in our current events.The book also draws from broader traditions of the East, West, and the Indigenous Peoples of the Americas. In doing so, Parry reinforces the underlying message of Original Love, which is the unity and interconnectedness of our existence, thus presenting the fundamental meaning of “Love”. Parry points out that this message has been echoed throughout history, in philosophy, religion, the arts, and the sciences.The book is divided into four sections:PART ONE addresses Love and Wholeness through origin stories of creation. It starts with a state of wholeness represented by the maternal source. This is followed by a preliminary exploration of aspects of love’s wholeness, such as eros, beauty, harmony, respect, kinship, wisdom, and compassion.PART TWO (Separation from the Whole) introduces the emergent human departing from the Mother. Here we contemplate the pain of separation from the maternal source; this separation from wholeness is the beginning of a wound. To compensate for this loss humanity developed a myriad of stories and ceremonies designed to establish connection with the whole. This leads to a discussion of the mythical which divides into the age of goddess worship followed by the era of gods and heroes.PART THREE (Love in Modern Times) introduces contemporary love in the context of where we have come from and where we are heading. In the modern era, the initial wound of separation from Origin has grown. The birth of modern science brought great technological innovation and a higher standard of living, but also produced environmental degradation and alienation from nature.As a parable for modern life, Parry presets the Greek myth of Psyche and Eros. Psyche not only represents the feminine, but the soul within all of us. When Psyche is heartbroken after Eros leaves her, she is given four tasks to solve by the goddess Aphrodite. She manages to overcome these challenges by calling for help from the anima mundi—the world soul.PART FOUR (The Undivided Presence of Original Love) goes deeper into the heart of love, accessing the source from a timeless place of sacred presence. The key to being loving is to be present and listen. Love is ultimately a vibration. It has more to do with being than doing. Through the undivided presence of original love, it is possible to recover much of the perennial wisdom that has been historically marginalized or discardedJeffrey Mishlove, the host of New Thinking Allowed, and author of The Roots of Consciousness, said of Original Love “Glenn Aparicio Parry has distilled a lifetime of inquiry into humanity’s deepest understandings of love, consciousness, and life itself. This book is a masterpiece of wisdom.” And the Jungian scholar and author of Divine Wisdom and the Holy Spirit: The Forgotten Feminine Face of God, Anne Baring called it “A beautifully crafted, beautifully written Symposium on the nature and ubiquity of Love, asking us to recover our ancient relationship with nature and to reconnect with spirit before we have gone so far in our alienation from both that we may destroy ourselves. A book to be treasured, assimilated, read and re-read for its profound wisdom, compassion, and insight into our history as a species.”Original Love is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026 and will be available wherever books, ebooks, or audio books are sold.

