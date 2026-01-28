Visionaize Partners with Snowflake to Accelerate AI-Driven Energy Operations

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionaize collaborates with Snowflake to deliver document-driven asset intelligence at enterprise scale; turning critical engineering content into a governed, AI-ready asset registry that accelerates maintenance, reliability, and field execution, enabling energy organizations to accelerate modernization, improve resiliency, and harness AI-driven insights at scale.

Visionaize, a leading provider of industrial digital twin and AI solutions for asset-intensive industries, today announced its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to support the launch of Snowflake’s new Energy Solutions and help energy organizations use data and AI more effectively across their operations. Through this collaboration Visionaize, Snowflake, and other industry leaders are empowering oil and gas, power and utilities providers to modernize infrastructure, improve efficiency, and accelerate progress toward a more reliable and lower-carbon future.

As energy companies face pressure to secure critical infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and navigate volatile markets with real-time insight, Visionaize is delivering a unified, governed foundation for operational decision-making, starting with the Contextualized Data Platform (CDP) to digitize P&IDs and engineering documents into a consolidated asset registry, and extending that context across IT/OT/ET data for analytics and Agentic AI. With Visionaize and Snowflake, joint customers can bring together critical data across IT, OT, and ET systems to activate AI-powered insights for safer, more efficient operations.

“Energy companies can’t afford to have critical knowledge trapped across PDFs, shared drives, and siloed systems when every minute of downtime and every integrity decision matters,” said Vikas Agrawal, CEO, Visionaize. “With Snowflake Energy Solutions, we’re scaling CDP as the front door to operational intelligence, transforming P&IDs, isometrics, procedures, and equipment records into a governed asset registry that teams can trust, search, and use to power faster maintenance planning, smarter reliability workflows, and responsible GenAI.”

As energy systems become more interconnected and digital, organizations need a unified and governed view of their most critical data. Snowflake’s Energy Solutions establish this foundation by helping companies bridge traditionally siloed IT and OT systems, collaborate more seamlessly with ecosystem partners, and unlock new AI-driven capabilities that improve reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance.

“Energy companies aren’t just modernizing systems — they’re redefining how the world energizes the future,” said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy, Snowflake. “Snowflake and partners like Visionaize are helping organizations build a trusted, governed foundation for operational and asset data that this moment requires. When companies can unify IT and OT data, connect that data to reliable asset context, activate AI responsibly, and collaborate securely across the value chain, they gain the intelligence needed to run more reliable operations.”

Snowflake and Visionaize together help energy organizations:

● Unify IT and OT Data for End-to-End Visibility: Break down traditional silos by consolidating business, operational, engineering and market data into one secure platform. Visionaize adds asset-level context by transforming technical documents into a governed asset registry, providing real-time visibility across exploration, production, transmission/distribution, asset performance, trading/risk management and customer operations.

● Manage Asset Health & Improve Asset Performance with AI: Leverage AI and ML models enriched with trusted asset context from Visionaize to monitor asset health, reduce unplanned outages, and optimize O&M cost. Analyze long-term sensor, document, and operational records to proactively detect risks and improve reliability.

● Improve Safety, Efficiency & Emissions Reduction: Combine field sensor data with enterprise systems and digitized engineering content to uncover insights that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and support protection of life, property and the environment.

● Modernize Infrastructure with Built-In Security & Governance: Enable data consistency, lineage, and compliance across complex energy systems. Snowflake’s secure data platform, combined with Visionaize’s governed asset intelligence, enables organizations to scale AI and GenAI innovation without impacting cybersecurity or regulatory requirements.

● Collaborate Across the Energy Value Chain: Use secure data sharing, standardized asset context, and Snowflake Marketplace to enable multi-party collaboration with suppliers, regulators, asset operators, and service partners.

To learn more about Visionaize’s collaboration with Snowflake and Snowflake Energy Solutions, click here.

About Visionaize

Visionaize, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based software company helping asset-intensive operators run safer, more reliable, and more efficient operations with industrial 3D digital twins and AI. Visionaize’s V-Suite platform connects engineering content, operational data, and maintenance workflows through a Contextualized Data Platform (CDP). At the foundation, V-Smart DocX transforms static P&IDs and technical documents into structured, governed, and searchable asset intelligence, creating a consolidated asset registry that accelerates frontline work and enables scalable analytics and GenAI. Learn more at Visionaize.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.