Etleap Introduces a Pipeline Platform Built for Apache Iceberg

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etleap , a provider of cloud-native data pipeline software, today introduced the Iceberg pipeline platform, a new kind of pipeline system designed specifically for Apache Iceberg . Unlike general-purpose ETL tools retrofitted for Iceberg, Etleap’s new solution serves as the missing pipeline layer that Iceberg itself lacks.By unifying ingestion, transformation, orchestration, and Iceberg table operations into a single, managed system that runs entirely inside the customer’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Etleap enables data platform teams to use Iceberg as a foundation for analytics and AI without building and operating a custom pipeline stack.“Iceberg delivers major benefits for enterprises, but to realize them in practice requires a managed pipeline system around it,” said Christian Romming, CEO and founder of Etleap. “We believe our Iceberg pipeline platform meets this need, allowing data platform teams to adopt Iceberg without building and operating a custom pipeline stack.”Apache Iceberg has quickly become the foundation many enterprises want for their data architectures, but it does not provide the pipelines needed to run it day to day. Iceberg does not ingest or model data, manage table operations, or coordinate changes across systems, forcing data platform teams to assemble a patchwork of ingestion tools, dbt Core jobs, orchestrators, and custom Iceberg maintenance. This approach is expensive to build, difficult to operate, and often leaves teams spending more time maintaining infrastructure than delivering value to the business.The Etleap Iceberg pipeline platform replaces this fragmented approach with a single, managed system built specifically for Iceberg. Running entirely inside the customer’s VPC, it allows data platform teams to standardize on Iceberg while eliminating duplicated pipelines, bespoke orchestration, and manual table maintenance. This gap between Iceberg’s promise and the operational reality of running pipelines on it is now widely recognized as enterprises scale their Iceberg deployments.“There is a strong industry consensus around the potential of Apache Iceberg to improve performance and provide interoperability across diverse data sources,” said Marlanna Bozicevich, Senior Research Analyst at IDC. “In today’s data landscape, where organizations are under pressure to deliver faster insights from increasingly complex environments, solutions like Etleap’s that unify pipeline management and Iceberg operations can help teams meet performance and scalability demands while maintaining architectural openness.”Etleap’s Iceberg pipeline platform allows data platform teams to build pipelines once and reliably serve multiple downstream use cases from the same Iceberg tables, including analytics, data science, AI, and data sharing. By unifying ingestion, modeling, and table operations into a single system, teams avoid duplicated pipelines and tool sprawl while retaining flexibility across engines and workloads.Available now, Etleap’s Iceberg pipeline platform is currently being used by customers to run Iceberg pipelines at scale. Learn more at https://etleap.com/iceberg About EtleapEtleap is a cloud-native data pipeline platform built for modern data foundations on Apache Iceberg. By unifying ingestion, transformation, and operations into a single system, Etleap helps data platform teams deliver trustworthy, reliable, reusable data for downstream use cases, including analytics and AI, without building and maintaining a custom pipeline platform.Founded by experienced data engineering practitioners, Etleap focuses on removing the operational friction that holds teams back from adopting modern data foundations. For more information, visit https://etleap.com

