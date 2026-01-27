DOH News Release – WCHA Endorses AAP Immunization Schedule
WCHA ENDORSES AAP IMMUNIZATION SCHEDULE
26-007
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 26, 2026
HONOLULU — The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule, as do professional medical and health organizations representing more than one million healthcare providers, reflecting a broad consensus on the safety and benefits of the recommended immunizations.
The WCHA believes the AAP Immunization Schedule should continue to serve as the foundation for the immunizations routinely recommended by healthcare providers and guide conversations between providers and families.
