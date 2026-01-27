DOH News Release – WCHA Endorses AAP Immunization Schedule

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

WCHA ENDORSES AAP IMMUNIZATION SCHEDULE

26-007

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 26, 2026

HONOLULU — The West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule, as do professional medical and health organizations representing more than one million healthcare providers, reflecting a broad consensus on the safety and benefits of the recommended immunizations.

issued The AAPthe annual update to its Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule for 2026, based on a thorough and deliberate review of medical evidence. These recommendations also continue to thoughtfully consider specific disease risks and healthcare delivery in the United States.

2026 AAP Immunization Schedule Thereflects the most current science-based safety and benefits of immunizations that protect individuals and communities from infectious diseases, and have saved millions of lives in the United States. Annual updates are important to incorporate new evidence.

The WCHA believes the AAP Immunization Schedule should continue to serve as the foundation for the immunizations routinely recommended by healthcare providers and guide conversations between providers and families.

# # #