Bloomberg Once Again Recognizes Christophe Barraud

Recognized across the US, China and the Eurozone, highlighting 14 years of consistent excellence in global macroeconomic forecasting.

Bloomberg’s recognition highlights the importance of disciplined analysis and independent thinking in delivering reliable macroeconomic forecasts, even in complex global environments.” — Christophe Barraud, Head of Research, LIOR Global Partners

MONACO, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christophe Barraud Ranked Again as the World’s Top Economic Forecaster by Bloomberg Christophe Barraud, Head of Research and Discretionary Management at LIOR Global Partners, has once again been recognized by Bloomberg as the world’s leading economic forecaster, in recognition of the exceptional accuracy and consistency of his macroeconomic analyses.This prestigious international distinction simultaneously covers the world’s three major economic regions : the United States, China, and the Eurozone. Highlighting the truly global scope of his expertise and the robustness of his forecasting framework.On this occasion, Christophe Barraud will be granting a series of exclusive interviews to selected international media outlets, offering in-depth insights into the drivers of his global success, his analytical methodology, and the discipline that has enabled him to deliver consistently accurate forecasts across economic cycles and geographic regions.Press contact / Interview requests: press@lior-gp.comA Rare Achievement in the ProfessionThis recognition is part of an exceptional and enduring track record. For nearly fourteen years, Christophe Barraud has consistently ranked among the top performers in Bloomberg’s global forecasting rankings, establishing himself as one of the most reliable and respected macroeconomic forecasters worldwide.Such longevity is particularly remarkable in a macroeconomic environment characterized by successive financial crises, major geopolitical disruptions, and heightened market volatility.Being simultaneously recognized by Bloomberg across three major economic regions represents a rare achievement in the profession. It reflects a unique ability to accurately anticipate global economic dynamics, regardless of cycles, shocks, or regional specificities.“Being recognized by Bloomberg over time is, above all, the result of rigorous discipline, total analytical independence, and a constant commitment to delivering actionable forecasts, even in the most complex environments. Consistency, in my view, remains the true indicator of performance,” emphasizes Christophe Barraud.Sought After by the World’s Leading Institutional InvestorsYear after year, Christophe Barraud continues to strengthen his position as a global benchmark in macroeconomic forecasting. His expertise is widely recognized and sought after by leading institutional investors, including banks, insurance companies, asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, as well as by numerous international public institutions.His analyses play an increasingly central role in strategic asset allocation, risk management, and macroeconomic decision-making at the highest levels.About Christophe BarraudChristophe Barraud holds a PhD in Economics and a Master’s degree in Finance from Université Paris-Dauphine. He advises an international institutional client base composed of banks, insurance companies, asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and public organizations.Highly followed on social media platforms (X/Twitter, LinkedIn), he now reaches more than 200,000 followers worldwide, reflecting the growing influence of his analyses and his increasingly central role in the global macroeconomic debate.LIOR Global PartnersPress release published by Sibylle de Bourran

