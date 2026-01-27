Systems Technology, Inc. Launches New Website Following Brand Refresh

New Digital Experience Brings STI’s Brand Story to Life

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems Technology, Inc. (STI), a global leader in optimizing human-machine interaction, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, marking a significant milestone following the company’s recent brand refresh. The updated site reflects STI’s unified visual identity and modernized brand story, offering customers, partners, and investors a clearer view into the company’s nearly 70-year legacy and its vision for future growth.The new website delivers an enhanced user experience designed to share STI’s expertise across its Aerospace Clinical , and Defense divisions, while reinforcing the company’s mission to enhance human performance and safety in complex environments.“Our new website brings our refreshed brand to life in a way that is accessible, engaging, and aligned with who we are today,” said STI President and CEO Sanjeev Weerasuriya. “It tells our story more clearly—highlighting our technical leadership, our people, and our commitment to innovation—while supporting meaningful engagement with our customers.”The redesigned site features a streamlined structure, intuitive navigation, and modern visuals that reflect STI’s new look and evolving brand narrative. The site provides deeper insight into STI’s core capabilities, advanced technologies, and long-standing impact across critical industries, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted partner in human-centered simulation and training solutions.The website serves as a central hub for STI’s three core divisions:* STI Aerospace, advancing flight control, modeling, and pilot assessment to enhance aviation safety and performance.* STI Clinical, improving driver assessment and rehabilitation with the STISIM Drivesimulator to promote independence and public safety.* STI Defense, supporting military readiness through advanced simulation platforms, including PARASIM, the industry standard for paratrooper training.“This launch represents more than a visual update—it reflects how we are evolving as an organization,” added Weerasuriya. “As we continue to invest in AI-driven innovation, enhanced simulation capabilities, and strategic partnerships, our new digital presence reinforces our readiness for the next phase of growth.”Customers, partners, and investors are invited to explore the new website and learn more about Systems Technology, Inc. At www.systemstech.com About STIWe empower people to safely operate complex systems. With nearly 70 years of expertise in human-machine interaction, STI's research-backed solutions enhance assessment, training, and human performance across aerospace, defense, and clinical applications.

