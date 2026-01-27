Twenty Students Nationwide Selected for Prestigious Civics Fellowship

High school students from 13 states will participate in rigorous academic program and capstone trip to Philadelphia.

Our Student Fellowship Program provides some of our most gifted young people an opportunity to explore our nation’s principles and civic virtues and gain the skills to positively shape its future.” — David J. Bobb, Ph.D., President and CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some of America’s most talented civics students will participate in a highly competitive civic education and leadership development program with the Bill of Rights Institute.Twenty students from across the United States were selected to join the Institute’s 2026 Student Fellowship program, an elite six-month educational opportunity that helps high school students develop as leaders and learn skills necessary for building civil society.The Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that develops market-leading civics and history resources and programs for teachers and students nationwide.Through the Institute’s Student Fellowship program, students will participate in dialogue around primary sources, create civic engagement projects, meet with civic leaders, and co-design a week-long capstone experience in Philadelphia.Previous Student Fellows have met with members of Congress, toured some of the most important historic sites in the nation’s capital, and even started their own civic initiatives in their local communities.“At the Bill of Rights Institute, we equip students to become principled, productive citizens,” Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said. “Our Student Fellowship Program provides some of our most gifted young people an opportunity to explore our nation’s principles and civic virtues and gain the skills to positively shape its future.”The 2026 Student Fellows were selected through a competitive national process that included being nominated by educators and composing essays that explored topics about leadership and how to be a good citizen.This year’s Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellows include:• Abigail Huffman, Eastern High School, Ada, MI• Adam Myat, Westmoor High School, Daly City, CA• Analiese Alexander, Khan World School at ASU Prep, Tempe, AZ• April Surac, Home School, Cocoa, FL• Arielle Li, Olathe North High School, Olathe, KS• Atharv Gandhi, Harrison High School, Harrison, NY• Bella Fajardo, Union County Vocational-Technical High School, Scotch Plains, NJ• Christopher Doherty, International School of Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Thailand• Dominic Mimbang, Coffee High School, Douglas, GA• Gabrielle Lewis, Rappahannock High School, Warsaw, VA• Heyan Chung, Vestal High School, Vestal, NY• Jazmin Tamez, South Texas ISD Science Academy, Mercedes, TX• Joy Oranwa, Penn Hills High School, Pittsburgh, PA• Nivetha Karthikeyan, Providence Hall High School, Herriman, UT• Rohan Anand, The Westminster Schools, Atlanta, GA• Ryan Yu, St. John’s Prep, Danvers, MA• Skyler Barnes, John Paul Stevens High School, San Antonio, TX• Sunny Pu, James. E. Taylor High School, Katy, TX• Veronika Gulko, Stuyvesant High School, New York, NY• Vitalia Sun, Waterford School, Sandy, UTRachel Davison Humphries, the Bill of Rights Institute’s Senior Director of Civic Learning, and a former classroom teacher, said she is looking forward to providing a rich educational experience to this year’s Fellows.“Each year, our Student Fellows bring their own backgrounds, beliefs and eagerness to learn about citizenship and leadership together,” she said. “I’m looking forward to this year’s Fellows showing the same commitment to collaboration and civil discourse that represents the best of the Fellowship and of civic life in America.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about the Bill of Rights Institute, visit www.mybri.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.