Minnesota Teacher Megan Thompson Wins $10,000 Civic Star Challenge Top Prize

Thousands of educators participated in the Civic Star Challenge, teaching themes of the Declaration of Independence during America’s 250th anniversary.

To support students professionally without inserting myself politically, I offered primary sources and the content to encourage natural connections.” — Megan Thompson

MINNEAPOLIS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megan Thompson has won the Civic Gold Star Award of the Civic Star Challenge essay contest, presented by the Bill of Rights Institute [BRI] and iCivics, earning her school a $10,000 grant and an all expenses paid trip to a national civic education event.Funded by Griffin Catalyst, Stand Together, and the Pedersen Foundation, the Civic Star Challenge is a nationwide initiative to inspire millions of acts of civic learning during the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The contest is designed to make America’s founding principles relatable to today’s students. Thousands of teachers representing all 50 states have participated, with hundreds entering the essay contest.BRI and iCivics provided educators with lesson plans and activities about the Declaration’s key themes, including equality, natural rights, and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – to help them connect these concepts to today. All of the lessons are available at civicstarchallenge.org In addition to regular drawings awarding $300 stipends, teachers were also eligible to enter an essay contest that asked them to write about why civic education is important now.Thompson, who teaches AP Government and Politics, along with Crime and Justice, won the top prize for her essay that describes how she makes the Declaration relevant and real to her students. During a period of profound civil unrest in Minneapolis, she helped her students make sense of their constitutional rights to privacy and peaceful protest, and helped them navigate real-world issues by connecting to America’s founding principles. "To support students professionally without inserting myself politically, I offered primary sources and the content to encourage natural connections," Thompson wrote.Thompson is a James Madison Fellow, a Sphere 100 Fellow, and a member of the National Constitution Center’s Teacher Advisory Board.“Civic learning depends on dedicated educators who help students connect founding principles to the world they live in today,” said Louise Dubé, CEO of iCivics. “Through the Civic Star Challenge, teachers in all 50 states brought the Declaration of Independence into their classrooms in powerful, practical ways—sparking discussion and deeper understanding of what it means to live in our democracy. Megan's winning essay embodies the spirit we want to see in classrooms across the country."In addition to the $10,000 prize, BRI and iCivics also named 20 Civic Silver Star Award Winners who earned a $2,000 grant for their schools, and 50 Civic Bronze Star Award Winners with a $1,000 grant for their schools.“The principles of the American Founding are alive in our classrooms thanks to teachers like Megan,” BRI President and CEO David Bobb said. “By leading discussions and debate around foundational ideas that flow from the Declaration and Constitution, civics teachers are helping young people understand their rights and responsibilities, so they can positively shape our nation’s future.”Gold Star Winner: Megan ThompsonSilver Star Award Winners: Ma Cristina Octaviano, Megan Philbrook, Mikaela Toegel, Shannon Salter, Amanda Pidgeon, America Sotelo, Andrea Bauck, Charles Oliver, Chris Keefe, Craig Specht, Eman Lachica, Glen Worthington, Ian Weissman, Jaimee Martin, Janet Key, Julie Eisenband, Mark Olsen, Rachel Cox, Serge Danielson-Francois, Verity OlliffBronze Star Award Winners: Aaron Garcia, Adam Maldonado, Allayne Smith, Amanda Dix, Amanda Runkel, Amanda Shaner, Andrew Hutchinson, Ann Reynolds, Charlotte Brooks-Mobley, Chris Kemp, Darcy Daniels, Emily Torres, Evangeline Mitchell, Evelyn Homan, Heather Savadel, Jacquelin Biggs, Jamie Naragon, Jason Bennett, Jennifer Graham, Jenny Phu, Jerra Skeen, Jesse Risley, Jessica Culver, Jessie Gamero, Joseph Normand, Karen Wagner, Katelynn Ryan, Katie Stillman, Kim Richards, Kimberly Huffman, Kimberly Mockler, Laura Edmonds, Leah Heskett, Marc Turner, Marie Criste, Maritess Medina, Megan Miller, Paula Stella Martinez, Pearl Stegner, Rachel Johnson, Rob VanderLinden, Sadie Curran, Sara Davis-Leonard, Sarah Conners, Sarah Smith, Seth Harris, Shae Parks, Susan Kernutt, Tia Costello, Tony PirottaABOUT iCIVICSFounded in 2009 by Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, iCivics is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civic learning by providing educators and students with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to embrace and engage in our civic life together. iCivics empowers educators and leads the movement to make civic education a nationwide priority so all young people have the confidence to shape the world around them and believe in our country's future. To learn more, visit www.icivics.org ABOUT BILL OF RIGHTS INSTITUTEThe Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to advance civic and history education through market-leading curricula and programs for educators and students. To learn more, visit www.mybri.org ABOUT GRIFFIN CATALYSTGriffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world’s greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit www. griffincatalyst.org

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