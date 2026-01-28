The Bath Shop Earns BBB Accreditation

The Bath Shop's studio/showroom in Raleigh, NC. It's opening a second one in Cary, NC, March 2026. The Bath Shop's designers making material selections The Bath Shop Kitchen and Butler Remodel in Cary, NC

The Bath Shop achieves BBB Accreditation, reflecting its trusted reputation and continued expansion across the Triangle’s home remodeling market.

Earning BBB Accreditation reflects the values we’ve held since day one—integrity, craftsmanship, transparency, and treating people fairly.” — Justin Johnson

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bath Shop is proud to announce its achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business BureauFounded in Raleigh, NC, The Bath Shop has been a leading bathroom remodeling company in the Triangle for nearly 15 years. Known for its design-driven approach, high-quality workmanship, and exceptional client experience, the company has expanded its services to include kitchens, as well as other interior spaces and outdoor kitchens. A new Cary location is planned to open soon. The Bath Shop’s in-house team of designers, project coordinators, and skilled craftsmen provides end-to-end project management—from concept and design through installation.BBB is a standards-based, nonprofit organization with a local Board of Directors. It works to advance business trust. BBB believes businesses and nonprofits that embrace trust as a core principle in their organization will see growth in employees, customers, community, and their bottom line.“From the beginning, our goal has been to be the community’s go-to resource for reliable, quality remodeling,” said Justin Johnson, owner of The Bath Shop. “Earning BBB Accreditation reflects the values we’ve held since day one—integrity, craftsmanship, transparency, and treating people fairly. Our continued growth into bathrooms, expansion into kitchens and additional living spaces, and now a second location in Cary is a direct result of the trust homeowners have placed in us.”Businesses and charities are invited to apply for Accreditation and work collaboratively with local BBB staff to provide transparent information for consumers who are looking for businesses they can trust. BBB Accreditation is approved by the board of directors, and The Bath Shop is proud to join businesses across North America and BBB in an effort to advance marketplace trust through standards for ethics and integrity.

