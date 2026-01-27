PUMA and PlayerData Partner to Launch GPS-Enabled Connected Ball, Redefining Football Training

Puma and PlayerData

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PUMA and PlayerData have today announced a landmark partnership to introduce a GPS-enabled connected football designed to redefine how the game is trained, analyzed, and understood. Purpose-built for training environments, the PUMA x PlayerData connected ball delivers objective technical and tactical insights seamlessly and at scale without disrupting the flow of play.The ball requires no beacons, no time-consuming set up, and no calibration. It’s ready to use immediately. Simply roll it out, play, and unlock meaningful ball insights in real training conditions.“We believe we’ve unlocked a game-changing technology for football,” said Roy Hotrabhvanon, CEO of PlayerData. “For years, teams have had world-class physical data but almost no objective visibility into the technical side of the game. Partnering with PUMA allows us to deliver that missing layer, at scale and with integrity.”While GPS tracking has become standard for monitoring physical performance, the technical and tactical actions that decide matches like touches, passing volume, and ball speed have historically been difficult to quantify accurately.The PUMA x PlayerData connected ball addresses that gap by embedding GPS technology directly into the ball itself. Initial metrics include:• Touch count and time on the ball.• Pass count and pass distance.• Average and maximum ball velocity.Data is processed within minutes and seamlessly integrates into the PlayerData app. Full raw data is also stored in the cloud. Additional features will be released on an ongoing basis.The technology allows coaches, sports scientists, and athletes to:• Evaluate whether training sessions achieved intended tactical and technical objectives.• Track individual player involvement and skill execution across sessions, weeks, or seasons.• Integrate wearable GPS data with connected ball metrics to give a clearer picture of total player load and improve injury risk management.• Enhance return-to-play decision-making by benchmarking post-injury skill metrics against pre-injury data.PlayerData is a sports technology company based in Edinburgh, Scotland known for its FIFA Quality wearable GPS technology and performance analysis tools. The company delivers elite-level technology across all levels of sport, enabling teams to improve performance, reduce injury risk, and make data-driven decisions.AvailabilityThe PUMA x PlayerData connected ball is available for teams and organisations in 2026. To be one of the first to gain access to this revolutionary ball, visit playerdata.com/connectedball About PlayerDataFounded in 2017, PlayerData is redefining sports performance tracking by making world-class technology easy to use, insights simple to understand, and innovation accessible to all. Built for coaches and athletes, PlayerData delivers clear, reliable insights that power smarter decisions and peak performance.One of the fastest-growing companies in sports technology, PlayerData is trusted by more than 50,000 athletes and 1,500 clubs worldwide. Its customer base spans the full spectrum of global football from grassroots programs to the professional game, and includes leading organizations such as U.S. Soccer, Crystal Palace F.C., Dorking Wanderers F.C., IMG Academy, Philadelphia Union, the University of North Carolina, Gotham FC, Macclesfield F.C., Wigan Athletic F.C., and more.

