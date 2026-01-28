RedDrop Dx Appoints Thomas Briggs as Chief Growth Officer

RedDrop ONE FDA-cleared, virtually painless at-home blood collection device designed for automation-ready laboratory workflows

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedDrop Dx, a leader in painless, remote blood collection solutions, today announced the appointment of Thomas Briggs as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Briggs will lead commercial strategy, revenue growth, and strategic partnerships as the company expands adoption across pediatric, hospital, and decentralized care environments.

Dirk van den Boom, Chief Executive Officer of RedDrop Dx, said the appointment reflects growing demand from healthcare systems for patient-centered blood collection solutions that meet clinical standards. “Hospitals and pediatric providers are looking for better ways to improve the patient experience without compromising diagnostic quality,” said van den Boom. “Thomas brings a rare combination of diagnostics expertise and commercial leadership, and he knows how to scale innovation within complex healthcare systems.”

Briggs brings more than 25 years of experience across biotechnology and medical diagnostics, with deep expertise in clinical and molecular diagnostics, specimen management, and partnership development. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer at YourBio Health, where he drove revenue growth, expanded market presence across managed healthcare and research segments, and secured key strategic partnerships.

Commenting on his decision to join RedDrop Dx, Briggs emphasized the opportunity to improve care delivery in clinical settings. “RedDrop is addressing a critical need to reduce pain, anxiety, and friction in blood collection while preserving clinical-grade samples,” said Briggs. “I am excited to help expand collaborations with hospitals and pediatric programs.”

Earlier in his career, Briggs led external collaborations for Becton Dickinson’s Emerging Specimen Management business, supporting the launch of specialty blood collection products and serving as a subject matter expert in blood microsampling. He also contributed to the IHI Project Comfort initiative focused on validating home-collected blood samples, work that remains highly relevant for pediatric and hospital-based care models.

According to Kris Buchanan, Chief Technology Officer of RedDrop Dx, Briggs’s experience aligns closely with the company’s technical and clinical mission. “Thomas understands how specimen collection innovation fits into real hospital workflows,” said Buchanan. “That perspective is essential as we scale partnerships with health systems.”

About RedDrop Dx

RedDrop Dx is a medical device company building the independent infrastructure for scalable remote blood collection and at-home diagnostics. The company’s FDA-cleared flagship RedDrop ONE blood lancet device enables individuals to collect clinical-grade capillary blood samples into a compatible tube without a phlebotomist. Samples are collected directly into automation-compatible collection tubes, allowing clinical laboratories to process remote blood samples using existing high-throughput laboratory automation workflows without redesign.

RedDrop Dx partners with clinical laboratories, telehealth providers, life science companies, decentralized clinical trial organizations, and digital health platforms to enable decentralized diagnostics, population-scale testing, and chronic disease monitoring. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, RedDrop Dx is focused on becoming the industry standard for automation-ready, at-home blood collection infrastructure.

