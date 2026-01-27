Powerful new documentary explores biodiversity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMOS Pictures Begins Filming Saving Los Angeles — A New Documentary from the Team Behind Leaving Neverland, Four Hours at the Capitol, and The Truth vs. Alex Jones

A powerful new documentary exploring how biodiversity, private action, and reimagined city living could help save the planet — starting in Los Angeles.

Award-winning filmmaker Dan Reed and AMOS Pictures, the acclaimed team behind Leaving Neverland, Four Hours at the Capitol, and The Truth vs. Alex Jones, have begun production on a new feature documentary, Saving Los Angeles (working title). The film is directed by Marguerite Gaudin, (I Am Andrew Tate) whose international

perspective brings fresh insight to this deeply Californian story. Set against the backdrop of one of the planet’s most biodiverse yet imperiled region, Saving Los Angeles explores how California — home to extraordinary species wealth — now stands at the frontline of a global environmental emergency. The film traces the quiet crisis unfolding in megacities like Los Angeles, where unchecked development, manicured lawns, and palm-tree culture have pushed native ecosystems to the brink.

At its core, Saving Los Angeles is a story about biodiversity — and the human choices that determine whether it thrives or collapses. While many environmental films focus on government policy or international treaties, Saving Los Angeles spotlights the power of private citizens to make tangible change. It reveals how the frontlines of conservation increasingly lie on private land and how community initiatives, like the Gottlieb

Native Garden (GNG), are transforming urban landscapes into vital sanctuaries for wildlife.

“Most people don’t see why biodiversity matters to them — until they realize it’s what keeps their world alive,” said Dan Reed. “This film will show how small acts of stewardship, multiplied across a city like Los Angeles, can help safeguard the planet’s future.”

“Saving Los Angeles is both a warning and a vision of hope,” said Marguerite Gaudin. “It asks us to see Los Angeles not as an urban sprawl, but as an ecosystem — one we still have time to protect if we act now.”

With gentle humor, tough love, and a deep affection for California, the documentary will challenge long-held

assumptions about beauty, landscaping, and what it means to live sustainably in a changing climate.

Saving Los Angeles is now in production in Los Angeles and will feature scientists, city planners, activists, and everyday residents reclaiming their backyards as part of a global movement to restore nature where we live.

About AMOS Pictures

AMOS Pictures is an independent production company founded by BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Dan Reed,

known for creating powerful, thought-provoking documentaries that illuminate complex social and cultural issues. His credits include “Leaving Neverland” “Four Hours at the Capitol” “Stopping the Steal” and “The Truth vs. Alex Jones”. He has won six BAFTA Awards and a Primetime Emmy for documentaries he has directed.

