How Seasonal Changes Can Trigger Skin Inflammation — and Ways to Reduce the Risk

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The shift from summer humidity to autumn chill doesn’t just change the weather—it changes your skin. According to Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, this transition period is one of the most common times for skin inflammation, redness, and flare-ups.“When temperatures drop and indoor heating begins, your skin loses hydration faster than it can replace it,” explains Dr. Speron. “That triggers inflammation, sensitivity, and even premature aging.”Common culprits include sudden drops in humidity, harsh cleansers, and over-exfoliation—all of which can compromise the skin barrier.Dr. Speron recommends focusing on barrier repair and inflammation control with formulas that combine antioxidants, ceramides, and peptides. His Barrier Repair Serum and Hydration Recovery Cream are top sellers during the fall season for restoring balance and preventing flare-ups.Dr. Speron’s Fall Skin Tips:Switch to a creamy cleanser to protect natural oils.Layer serums before moisturizers for deeper absorption.Use humidifiers at home to maintain indoor hydration.Avoid alcohol-heavy toners and foaming cleansers.Protect against UV even in cooler weather.“Healthy skin isn’t about fighting problems—it’s about preventing them,” says Dr. Speron.Discover inflammation-fighting skincare at:

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