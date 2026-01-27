DEQ issues 11 enforcement actions in December for environmental violations

Statewide, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 11 penalties totaling $227,030 in December for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $3,600 to $63,500. Alleged violations included a wastewater treatment facility that failed to conduct required generator testing or comply with federal standards, a mineral quarry that performed unpermitted stormwater discharge causing pollution to two streams, and a heavy fabrication, machine and rebuild facility that failed to comply with an environmental cleanup order.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

Airgas USA, LLC, Portland, $22,400, stormwater

B&B Leasing Co., Inc, Oregon City, $5,600, stormwater

Clean Water Services, Hillsboro, $31,683, air quality

CPM Development Corp. dba RiverBend Materials, Dallas, $16,000, stormwater

GMT Corporation - Conser Quarry, Junction City, $22,552, stormwater

Hayden Homes, LLC, Medford, $8,000, stormwater

Martin Hernandez Soto, Bend, $30,429, solid waste

Noble Solutions NW, LLC, The Dalles, $3,600, underground storage tank

ORPET, Inc., Warren, $9,163, stormwater

Peninsula Iron Works, Portland, $63,500, cleanup

Stella-Jones Corporation, St. Helens, $14,103, stormwater

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Antony Sparrow, public affairs specialist, antony.sparrow@deq.oregon.gov, 503-887-9113.

###