CoatingSolution4U Named 2026 Edison Awards Finalist

SlurryXpert AI Technology Recognized in Materials Science Category

CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd., a deep-tech startup founded by a Seoul National University professor, announced today that its flagship product SlurryXpert has been named a finalist for the 2026 Edison Awards in the Materials Science category. The company will compete for the prestigious award at a ceremony in April 2026.The Edison Awards, established in 1987, recognizes and honors the world’s most innovative new products, services, and business leaders. Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the awards celebrate breakthrough innovations that bring market-ready solutions reshaping industries and driving positive change.SlurryXpert represents the world’s first real-time fluid diagnostic technology for manufacturing process control. During battery electrode manufacturing, electrode film is coated with a slurry of critical materials. Conventional quality control methods can only detect defects after production is complete, resulting in significant material waste and production losses.SlurryXpert solves this critical industry challenge through patented AI technology that monitors fluid microstructure in real-time. By installing proprietary sensors in transport pipes between mixing and coating stages, the system captures pressure and impedance data during fluid flow. Using an AI algorithm, SlurryXpert analyzes these signals typically dismissed as random noise to detect quality issues before they become costly defects.This recognition from the Edison Awards validates our mission to revolutionize manufacturing quality control, said Prof. Kyung Hyun Ahn, CEO of CoatingSolution4U. SlurryXpert does not just detect problems, it prevents them. With over 95% diagnostic accuracy achieved within a few seconds, we are enabling manufacturers to eliminate defects before production, dramatically reducing waste and improving efficiency.The technology delivers unprecedented return on investment through defect elimination and productivity gains. The plug-and-play solution integrates seamlessly with existing production lines with minimal investment.Beyond battery manufacturing, SlurryXpert’s applications extend to plastic recycling, chemical processing, cosmetics production, and other fluid-based manufacturing processes, multiplying its environmental and economic benefits.The 2026 Edison Awards ceremony will take place in April 2026, where winners will be announced across multiple innovation categories.

