Streamline Control Collaborates with Snowflake to Accelerate AI-Driven Energy Operations

Streamline Control and Snowflake deliver a unified data foundation that helps energy organizations modernize faster and harness AI-driven insights at scale.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamline Control , an innovator in operational technology integration for pipeline, energy, and utilities markets, today announced its collaboration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, to support the launch of Snowflake’s new Energy Solutions and help organizations use data and AI more effectively across their operations. Through this collaboration Streamline Control, Snowflake, and other industry leaders are empowering oil and gas, power and utilities providers to modernize infrastructure, improve efficiency, and accelerate progress toward a more reliable and lower-carbon future.As energy companies face pressure to secure critical infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and navigate volatile markets with real-time insight, Streamline Control and Snowflake are delivering a unified view of industrial, enterprise, and contextual data to help organizations reduce silos, make smarter decisions, and unlock the full value of their data. With Streamline Control and Snowflake, clients can bring together critical data across IT, OT, and IoT systems to activate AI-powered insights for safer, more efficient operations.“What’s changed for energy companies is the expectation that operational data must be usable beyond the control room,” said Dan Lozie, Director, Analytics & Machine Learning at Streamline Control. “This collaboration allows customers to move high-fidelity operational data into a governed, enterprise-ready environment where it can inform planning, risk, and optimization decisions without compromising reliability or security. By pairing Snowflake’s Energy Solutions with our experience operationalizing industrial data at scale, we’re helping organizations turn operational complexity into a strategic advantage.”As energy systems become more interconnected and digital, organizations need a unified and governed view of their most critical data. Snowflake’s Energy Solutions establish this foundation by helping companies bridge traditionally siloed IT and OT systems, collaborate more seamlessly with ecosystem partners, and unlock new AI-driven capabilities that improve reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance.“Energy companies aren’t just upgrading systems—they’re reimagining the global energy future,” said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy, Snowflake. “Snowflake and partners like Streamline Control provide the trusted data foundation this transformation demands. When companies can unify IT and OT data, activate AI responsibly, and collaborate securely across the value chain, they gain the intelligence needed to run more reliable operations, accelerate lower carbon solutions, and create long-term advantages in an increasingly dynamic energy landscape.”Snowflake and Streamline Control together help energy organizations:● Unify IT, OT & IoT Data for End-to-End Visibility: Break down traditional silos by consolidating business, operational, and market data into one secure platform. Provide real-time visibility across exploration, production, transmission/distribution, asset performance, trading/risk management and customer operations.● Manage Asset Health & Improve Asset Performance with AI: Leverage AI and ML models to monitor asset health, reduce unplanned outages, and optimize O&M cost with throughput. Analyze long-term sensors and operational records to proactively detect risks and improve reliability.● Improve Safety, Efficiency & Emissions Reduction: Combine field sensor data with enterprise systems to uncover insights that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and support protection of life, property and the environment.● Modernize Infrastructure with Built-In Security & Governance: Enable data consistency, lineage, and compliance across complex energy systems. Scale AI innovation without impacting cybersecurity or regulatory requirements.● Collaborate Across the Energy Value Chain: Use secure data sharing and Snowflake Marketplace to enable multi-party collaboration with suppliers, regulators, asset operators, and service partners. Learn how Streamline Control and Snowflake Energy Solutions are helping energy organizations unify IT and OT data and accelerate AI-driven operations.About Streamline ControlStreamline Control, an SGS company, based in Calgary, Alberta, is a leader in operational technology solutions. Leveraging industry-leading SCADA and IIoT technologies, Streamline Control is a trusted partner for organizations seeking enhanced performance and efficiency. With an outstanding implementation success rate, Streamline Control is the go-to partner for operational technology excellence, encompassing strategic planning and cutting-edge implementation of data management systems. In 2025, Streamline was acquired by SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW). For more information about Streamline Control, visit www.streamlinecontrol.com

